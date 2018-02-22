Since the release of the Black Panther from Marvel Studios, it set multiple records on opening weekend. The latest installment of the Marvel franchise just made this film the fifth to ever to gross over $200 million and on track to set a new milestone for the second weekend.

According to Box Office Mojo, Black Panther managed to sell over $200 million, but also the film became the second largest-four day gross in history. In addition, the movie is sitting at the number one spot in the following: largest February opening weekend, largest winter season-opening weekend, largest President’s Day weekend, etc.

For Marvel Black Panther has shattered records and has achieved an important feat.

“For that matter, within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther has already outgrossed the lifetime domestic totals forDoctor Strange ($232.6m), Thor: The Dark World($206.3m), Thor ($181m), Ant-Man ($180.2m), Captain America: The First Avenger($176.6m) and The Incredible Hulk ($134.8m) and will top Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($259.7m) once Tuesday grosses arrive.”

Naturally, the question being raised is how will the film perform for the second weekend? So far the numbers added happen to indicate a promising outcome. As reported by Variety, the Monday domestic gross total surpassed the previous record-holder Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“The superhero pic set a record for top Monday domestic gross ever, with $40.2 million, edging the previous high set by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at $40.1 million. The four-day domestic haul is $242 million, second only to 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at $288 million, aided by the fourth day being a holiday.”

The above report emphasizes that given the positive news around the release and the growing word-of-mouth continues to spread it could have another profitable weekend.

If the movie is to generate more than a $100 million it would certainly place Black Panther in an exclusive group of commercially successful films. However, previous successful releases do not automatically translate to a back-to-back weekend success.

Box office: #BlackPanther posts Tuesday record, second weekend may reach $109 million – https://t.co/WqjGl0ttRz pic.twitter.com/yn0sYcVT4L — We Got This Covered (@wgtc_site) February 21, 2018

“The previous four films that opened with $200 million domestically had a wide range of second weekends, led by “The Force Awakens,” which declined 40% to $149 million; “Jurassic World” slid 49% to $106.6 million; “The Avengers” fell 50% to $103.1 million; and “The Last Jedi” plunged 67% to $71.6 million — the 13th highest second weekend. The fourth-highest second weekend took place last March when Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” scored $90.4 million off a 48% decline.”

Either way, Black Panther remains a force to be reckoned with, and its popularity seems to be only growing. Everyone will be setting their sights on how much the film grosses this following weekend, and other moviegoers are going to continue peaking the interests of other to watch the blockbuster movie.