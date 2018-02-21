Caretaker Of Parkland Shooter Filed Petition For Control Of His $800K Inheritance The Day After Massacre

The woman who cared for Nikolas Cruz prior to the Snead family is seeking control of his $800,000 inheritance from his late mother.

The Florida woman who cared for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz after his mother died wants control of the murderer’s $800,000 inheritance. Roxanne (also written as Rocxanne in news reports) Deschamps is seeking control of Nikolas’s inheritance, which she filed a petition for on February 15, the day after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that claimed 17 lives.

Nikolas and his brother Zachary Cruz went to live with Roxanne after their mother, Lynda Cruz, died of pneumonia last November, reports the New York Post. The boys’ father is also deceased.

Nikolas and Roxanne got into an argument over his possession of a gun and she told him he would need to leave her home if he felt the need to keep the gun. He did and went to live with James and Kimberly Snead. His brother would stay with Roxanne and is currently still under her care.

Roxanne’s motion is to gain control over the estate in its entirety, which would also mean she would be responsible for settling any debts in addition to receiving the $800,000 that she would then control.

News of the $800,000 inheritance broke on Sunday when Kimberly revealed she had seen paperwork claiming the murderer would receive the hefty payday on his 22nd birthday. The Sneads also revealed Nikolas believed his former caretaker always wanted control of his inheritance.

Florida school shooter's carer 'filed court papers for control of his $800,000 estate just ONE DAY after the massacre' https://t.co/eGxKeOla20 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 21, 2018

The New York Post also reported that Roxanne stole over $2,000 from Nikolas when she kicked him out of her home.

Roxanne believes she is entitled to the inheritance because she is caring for one of the minors who had been named as a beneficiary. After the brothers’ mother died, Roxanne had six months to file a petition to gain control of the inheritance, so her current motion is completely legal, and could possibly be granted.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, if Roxanne is granted control of Lynda’s estate, she would not acquire the $800,00 for herself but would be responsible for distributing it among the boys. However, the news outlet reports it’s possible she could get a hefty chunk for taking on the responsibility of managing the estate.

Despite being in prison, Nikolas is likely to still receive his share of the inheritance, but all these ifs and buts will lie with the presiding judge when the time arises.