The Numerous Nutrition And Health Benefits Of Cinnamon

This favorite spice has many surprising nutrition and health benefits.

Cinnamon is a spice that has many nutrition and health benefits. Experts said that cinnamon ranks top among the herbs regarding antioxidant levels.

Cinnamon comes from the bark of Cinnamomum verum tree, referred to as Cinnamomum zeylanicum or merely the real cinnamon tree. The bark has compounds such as cinnamate, cinnamic acid and cinnamaldehyde that have healthy properties. Cinnamon also has antioxidant, anti-diabetic, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and immunity boosting properties.

Nutritional Benefits Of Cinnamon

According to Cooking Detective, cinnamon contains the following vitamins and supplements:

Vitamin A, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B6, Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Vitamin K

Calcium, Choline, Iron, Manganese, Carotene, Magnesium, Lutein and Zeaxanthin,

Lycopene, Foliate, Cryptoxanthin, Phosphorous, Potassium, Selenium, Zinc

Sodium, Alanine, Arginine, Aspartic Acid, Glutamic Acid, Glycine, Histidine, Isoleucine

Leucine, Phenylalanine, Proline, Serine, Threonine, Tyrosine, Valine

Meanwhile, one tablespoon of cinnamon contains the following:

0 grams of fat, sugar or protein

13 to 19 calories

Four grams of fiber

Eight percent daily value of calcium

Four percent daily value iron

68 percent daily value manganese

Three percent daily value vitamin K

Health Benefits of Cinnamon

Medical News Today shared the following health benefits of this favorite spice:

1.Lowers the risk of diabetes

A 2003 study published in Diabetes Care indicated that cinnamon could help enhance glucose and lipid levels of people with type 2 diabetes. The researchers said that if people include cinnamon in their diet, it could lower the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

???? I add it in my oatmeal and some times my coffee. Of course it’s great on a sweet potato ???? and cinnamon has… https://t.co/a2F9XXxO15 — Sway Dance & Fitness (@Swayfitness) February 20, 2018

2. Reduces symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease

A study suggested that the extract found in cinnamon bark known as CEppt could prevent the development and reduce the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease such as amyloid plaques. It could also improve the cognitive function.

3. Treats fungal infections

Cinnamon oil could handle some types of fungal infection like Candida, according to a 2016 study.

4. Multiple Sclerosis

Studies showed that this spice could protect the regulatory T cells known as Tregs, which are the master regulator of immune responses. People diagnosed with multiple sclerosis have a lower level of Tregs. In the study involving mice model, it showed that cinnamon treatment inhibited the loss of proteins of Tregs. It also restored the myelin levels in mice with multiple sclerosis.

5. Lowers the harmful effects of high-fat meals

A 2011 study suggested that cinnamon, which contains antioxidant properties could alleviate the negative response of the body to eating high-fat meals.

Cinnamon has proven nutrition and health benefits. On the other hand, it contains coumarin, which is a natural flavoring. Too much coumarin could damage the liver and affect the coagulation. Experts advised consuming moderate amounts of cinnamon as a spice or supplement, particularly for those with liver disease. For those with diabetes, consult first your doctor before consuming cinnamon.