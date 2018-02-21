Premier League 2017-2018: Liverpool Vs. West Ham United, Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, & Odds

The Reds meet the Hammers in an English top-flight match on Saturday.

Liverpool FC (15-9-3, 54 points) will look to keep their unbeaten streak alive as they face West Ham United FC (7-9-11, 30 points) at the Anfield on Saturday in a 2017-2018 Premier League match.

Start Time And Streaming Info

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

Liverpool

Head coach Jurgen Klopp’s squad has been undefeated in all competitions this month following a 5-0 rout of Portuguese club Porto in a Champions League Round-of-16 meeting on February 14 at the Dragon Stadium.

Sadio Mane unleashed a hat trick during the game to lead the Reds while fellow attackers Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino contributed one goal apiece to complete the five-goal haul.

In the Premier League, Liverpool has been unbeaten in their last three assignments, winning two. Their last one was a 2-0 blanking of Southampton at the St. Mary’s Stadium on February 11, prior to the Champions League match. Firmino and Salah also scored a goal each in the match.

The Reds are currently third in the English top-flight table, only two points behind second-place Manchester United with 11 games left in their campaign this season.

Liverpool will be missing the services of defender Nathaniel Clyne as he continues to recover from a back injury while substitute goalkeeper Adam Bogdan is also still out from an ACL injury he suffered in November of last year.

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane. Rui Vieira / AP Images

West Ham United

The Hammers have been in the middle of the pack for almost the whole season. They are currently in the 12th spot of the standings, only four points above the bottom three relegation area.

West Ham had won only once in their last four outings, and it was during their most recent game, a 2-0 victory over Watford at the London Stadium on February 10. Newly acquired striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez netted the opening goal in the 38th minute before another veteran forward Marko Arnautovic sealed the win in the 78th minute.

The addition of Hernandez, who is a former Manchester United and Real Madrid standout, have boosted head coach David Moyes’ attack this season. The Mexican goalscorer has netted seven times in 21 domestic league games so far.

Four players are currently out for the Irons, namely Edimilson Fernandes (ankle), Andy Carroll (ankle), Pedro Obiang (knee), and Manuel Lanzini (hamstring). Moyes is expecting Lanzini to suit up for a few minutes against Liverpool, though, as the Argentine midfielder returned to first-team training prior to the match.

West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez. Mike Hewitt / Getty Images

Predicted Lineup

Here is the potential starting XI for both sides via the Evening Standard:

Liverpool starting lineup (4-3-3 formation): Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

West Ham United starting lineup (3-4-3 formation): Adrian; Collins, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Zabaleta, Kouyate, Noble, Antonio; Mario, Hernandez, Arnautovic.

Odds

Here are the odds, per Bwin:

Liverpool – 1/5

West Ham United – 25/2

Draw – 6/1