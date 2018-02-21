Jay Z Spends Over $100K On An Epic Night Out, $11K Tip To Waitress Draws Mixed Reactions Online

The rap mogul dropped some serious cash during a night out with friends, but his hefty tip to a waitress is what makes everyone talking even more, 'Page Six' reports.

Jay Z sure knows how to party. The award-winning rapper took his friends on an epic night out in New York City, where he spent a whopping $100,000.

On Sunday, the 48-year-old 4:44 hitmaker skipped the All-Star game to throw a birthday bash for Juan “OG” Perez, president of Roc Nation Sports, Page Six reported.

Jay Z took the celebrant and their pals on three different hot spots around town, starting off with dinner at the famous Japanese restaurant Zuma. According to the outlet, the “99 Problems” rapper and his group enjoyed an indulgent menu of lobster, steak, and sushi. The fancy dinner reportedly cost $13,000.

Shortly after that, Jay Z and his group headed to Made in Mexico, where they racked up an additional $9,000 on drinks, including Jay’s D’Usse cognac.

But it was their last stop at Playroom nightclub that made things even more costly. Apparently, Jay Z did not hold back in dropping some serious cash to make the most out of their night out.

According to the outlet, the rap mogul ordered 40 bottles of his Ace of Spades champagne, which cost more than $80,000. In a video uploaded by the ritzy bar, Jay Z and his group can be seen handing the expensive bottles of wine to other clubgoers.

Meanwhile, a Playroom server named Dayhana shared Jay Z’s shocking receipt on Snapchat. In the post, it has been revealed that the rapper’s bill came to a whopping $91,135, including an additional $6,035 tax and a hefty $11,000 tip.

Jay Z’s generous tip quickly drew mixed reactions online. While others find the amount astonishing for a tip, others seemed unimpressed. In fact, some people called the rapper a “cheapskate” for only tipping 12 percent instead of 15-18 percent.

This is not the first time that Jay Z shelled out a huge amount of money on a nightclub. In 2011, the “Big Pimpin'” hitmaker visited a famous Miami nightclub with his friends and spent more than $250,000 on drinks.

Jay Z’s spending habits during pricey night-outs might be shocking to many, but the rapper has proven that he can afford such lifestyle. According to Forbes, his net worth is now around $810 million. Add that to his wife Beyonce, who reportedly earned an easy $105 million last year alone.