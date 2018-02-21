Woman Says She is Now Married To 300-Year-Old Pirate Ghost

Everyone deserves to find love, and sometimes you find it in the strangest places. People revealed that a woman is now speaking out and saying that, even though she fought it at first, she has found the love of her life. It just happens to be a 300-year-old pirate ghost. Amanda Teague is 45 years old, works as a Jack Sparrow impersonator, and is the mother to five children.

She says that this all started back in 2014 when the ghost visited her while she was in bed. She used mediumship to talk to the ghost, whose name, she says, is Jack. The pirate ghost was left at the altar once and died because he was executed for thievery, according to Amanda. This is not the first time she has talked to a spirit, but she explained that is not the same as before. Here is a bit of what she had to say.

“This was about six months of communication so I finally accepted it, obviously we had spent a lot of time together. I was horrified to discover I had romantic feelings for him, having never heard of that before.”

Now several years later, Amanda Teague has gone as far as marrying her spirit in an actual wedding ceremony with a wedding dress and everything. She shared that, before the wedding, they would even watch television together, go on drives, and spend time together like any normal couple. According to Amanda, the relationship even got sexual between them.

For their wedding, Amanda went to international waters off of Ireland, so that the marriage could actually be legal. A medium was there so that Jack could be part of the ceremony. Her family and friends, who appear to support Amanda, attended the wedding. She even decided to use a candle to hold the wedding ring so she could get it from “Jack.”

We're joined live from Dublin by guest Amanda Teague who is talking about being 'married' to a 300-year-old ghost! 'Yes, we do on dates. I leave a seat for him and buy him his favourite drink: rum' pic.twitter.com/lXN4onkiHI — Loose Women (@loosewomen) February 14, 2018

One thing that Amanda Teague does admit is that not everyone is understanding about her marriage. She really has high hopes that the fact that she is coming out about her marriage will help others in similar situations to come out and speak about their lives. She doesn’t want people to be afraid of who they are and feel the need to keep quiet. There is a lot of curiosity about how her children feel, but Amanda Teague didn’t go into detail about that in the People article.

The Sun shared more details about who Amanda Teague is since people are so curious. She is from Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, and feels like the fact that she works as a Jack Sparrow impersonator might be part of why her man “Jack” was attracted to her. She calls Jack her “soulmate.” She even says she had a pregnancy scare that turned out to just be the start of menopause. If Amanda can find love with a spirit, maybe there is hope for the rest of the single people out there.