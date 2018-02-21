‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Live Action Movie Release Date Announced, ‘Deadpool’ Director To Produce

Sega's anthropomorphic blue hedgehog is scheduled to spin into theaters on Nov. 15, 2019.

Sega’s anthropomorphic blue hedgehog is scheduled to hit theaters in late 2019. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the release date for the previously announced Sonic the Hedgehog live-action feature film has been revealed to be on Nov. 15, 2019. The movie itself was originally scheduled to be released this year, but Sega apparently decided to move its release in time for the holidays next year. As of this writing, not much has been revealed on how exactly Sega’s official mascot will be represented on the big screen, but reports have revealed that the beloved blue hedgehog may be featured in a blend of computer-generation images (CGI) and live-action shots.

Following the disastrous adaptations of popular video game characters in previously released live-action movies, such as the appalling 1993 Super Mario Bros. adaptation, fans are understandably quite concerned about how exactly the popular franchise will translate to theaters. However, fans may be glad to know that the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie will be in good hands as several well-known talents in the film industry will be helming the project. Deadpool director Tim Miller has already announced that he will be joining the project as its executive producer. Oscar-nominated director, Jeff Fowler, has also signed on for directorial duties for the upcoming live-action film.

'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie sets 2019 release date https://t.co/kTescIUbmE pic.twitter.com/Bl8DpYV6Hl — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 21, 2018

The live-action adaptation of Sega’s highly popular speed-based platform video game was originally handled by Sony. However, the company apparently wasn’t able to complete the project in time, which resulted in the lapse of its film rights for the franchise. Paramount picked up the project late last year and it seems like the company is determined to finish it this time around. While details for the upcoming movie’s plot are still relatively unknown, it is highly likely that the film will revolve around the original series’ storyline. Sonic, along with his friends, will likely be facing off against Doctor Eggman in the upcoming film to foil his plans of world domination.

Despite being almost 30-years old, the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise still continues to be a profitable brand for Sega and its partners. The characters in the franchise still continue to make appearances in modern games, comic books, cartoons, anime, and in a multitude of merchandise and products.