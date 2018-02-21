The Undertaker Teases His WWE Return Once Again With New Workout Video

The Undertaker continues to show hints that he may be returning for one more match at 'WrestleMania 34.'

The WWE Universe was quite sure last year that The Undertaker retired after losing to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 33. However, there have been speculations that The Undertaker is returning for one more match at WrestleMania 34 against John Cena. With just two months left before WrestleMania 34, The Undertaker teased his WWE return with a new workout video.

As reported by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer (h/t Cageside Seats), the WWE is planning to start The Undertaker vs. John Cena feud after Elimination Chamber. The dream match is in the works and it seems like the WWE has no plans to abandon it despite fans feeling that The Undertaker is tarnishing his legacy by not retiring.

The Undertaker returned to WWE television in the Raw 25 show wherein he delivered a confusing promo. The was no definite explanation for it but it divided that WWE universe with some fans believing that it was a retirement speech while others think that it was a sign of his return.

According to Wrestling Inc, The Undertaker continued to drop hints about his imminent return with a new workout video posted by his husband, Michelle McCool, on Instagram. It was the second workout video involving “The Deadman” in the past month and it’s a sign that he is conditioning his body for one more match. You can watch the video below.

And if you think it’s not a sign that The Undertaker is returning at WrestleMania 34, John Cena has also started teasing their match. In the February 12 edition of Monday Night Raw, Cena said in a segment with The Miz that, “WrestleMania can bring a legend back from the dead.” According to Pop Culture, it was a clear shot at The Undertaker, who is associated with the dead.

However, there is hope that The Undertaker could stay retired. There were reports that Cena might end up facing Finn Balor at WrestleMania 34. Also, The Undertaker appeared to be content with his final match against Roman Reigns at last year’s WrestleMania. In an interview after the match aired via WWE 24, The Undertaker seemingly confirmed his retirement.

“It’s kind of surreal, I guess, right now. 30-plus years of my life, but right now I’m pretty content riding off into the sunset. We’ll see what tomorrow brings,” The Undertaker.

The Undertaker gave that interview last year and his mind might have changed. He is still in good shape for his age but he has battled several injuries in the past several years to his knee and hip. Nevertheless, it’s always a spectacle to see The Undertaker at WrestleMania.