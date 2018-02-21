Paris Jackson And Cara Delevingne Dating: Models Pack On PDA Fueling Romance Rumors, ‘Radar Online’ Reports

Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne fuel dating rumors after they were spotted 'walking hand in hand' after reportedly going on a date, 'Radar Online' reported.

Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne dating rumors are now fired up after the alleged lesbian couple was caught on camera “walking hand in hand” in what a new report claimed as a confirmation of their relationship.

According to Radar Online, Jackson and Delevingne were spotted looking “loved up” following the CamelPhat DJ concert at Fabric nightclub, noting that they seemingly tried to stay under the radar when they left the scene during wee hours in the morning.

The report, which also shared snaps of the rumored couple, revealed that the two spoke with a couple of the guests during the concert before they left and returned to Paris’ hotel in Central London at 6:10 a.m.

A Daily Mail report said that Michael Jackson’s daughter enjoyed the 25-year-old supermodel-turned-actress’ company during the 2017 MTV Movie Awards. Based on a report from the outlet in December 2017, Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne dating rumors emerged after their sneaky fire exit escape at the Cara X Burberry launch party in London.

Interestingly, Paris’s fans were keen on the idea of her getting romantically involved with the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets star. Compared to her previous choices of men, Cara seemed to be the better choice considering that she had proven herself as a lauded social activist, Hollywood Gossip reported.

However, Paris’ old-fashioned grandparents, Katherine and Joe Jackson, are not very happy with it, with an insider telling Radar that they are going to “lose it” if she got involved in same-sex romance.

“Katherine and Joe are not big fans of being openly bisexual,” the informant said.

“She has been outspoken about her bisexuality and this is no surprise to anyone who knows her, but her family is having a hard time accepting it.”

On top of that, the insider revealed that the elder Jacksons fear that Paris’ love for women “will lead to a life in hell for her,” which is why Katherine had been trying to change the way she looked at her fellow ladies.

“She was really hoping that this was just a phase Paris was going through.”

After their December 2017 sneaky exit, Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne dating rumors continued as they spent the holidays together.

With the latest photos of them holding hands surfacing online, there is a good chance that they are indeed together — or at the very least, very close.

There's nothing wrong with it but how did I know @ParisJackson would be having lesbian rumours https://t.co/jaw1Fx4yvZ — Jade (@Naijella86) February 20, 2018

However, the two models have yet to comment on the speculations, so it is best to take this information with a grain of salt.