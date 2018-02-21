Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Fired From ‘Teen Mom 2’

MTV has officially announced that they're cutting ties with Jenelle Evans' husband after his homophobic Twitter rant.

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, has officially been fired from Teen Mom 2. MTV made the big announcement on Tuesday night that they planned to cut ties with Eason immediately after he made some very offensive statements about gay and transgender people.

According to a tweet from the official MTV press Twitter account, the network has decided to cut ties with David Eason due to the fact that his comments “do not reflect the views of MTV.” The tweet also revealed that there are six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, but that their relationship with Jenelle Evans’ husband has ended “effective immediately.”

MTV did not reveal the status of Jenelle Evans, and there is a good chance that she will continue to appear on the reality TV series even though David Eason has been given the boot. However, filming could be tricky if that were to happen. As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Jenelle is often filmed with David and her children, and usually has her husband by her side at all times. Filming Jenelle without him could prove to be tricky going forward.

David Eason’s firing comes after many Teen Mom viewers and stars of the show spoke out about his recent comments involving the LGBTQ community. Eason tweeted insensitive things pertaining to gay and transgender people, even revealing that he would not allow his children to associate with them, comparing them to dogs with fleas. Many people spoke out in support of MTV firing David for the homophobic and transphobic comments, and a petition was even started to get him off the show.

Official statement from @MTVPress: David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him. — MTV Communications (@MTVPress) February 21, 2018

Meanwhile, Jenelle Evans tried to do damage control on Tuesday before the news of the firing dropped. The Teen Mom 2 star told TMZ that David doesn’t hate the gay or transgender community, and didn’t realize how offensive his words were. The reality TV mom then revealed that Eason had deleted his Twitter account and promised that he would be keeping his comments to himself from now on.

However, the statement didn’t seem to sway execs at MTV who decided to fire David Eason after he’s caused controversy more than once. This comes after Farrah Abraham was also let go from the reality series, and it seems that the Teen Mom franchise may be trying to clean up its image a bit.

Teen Mom 2 will begin airing new episodes later this year.