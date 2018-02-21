MLB World Series 2018 Odds: Boston Red Sox Odds To Win Title After J.D. Martinez Signing

The latest look at who the favorites are to win the MLB Championship and how Boston ranks.

A good number of deals have highlighted the baseball offseason leading to the MLB World Series 2018 odds seeing changes. Among the clubs making moves to improve their chances heading towards the next season were the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. For the latter of these two teams, they just signed slugger J.D. Martinez a day ago, taking him away from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As Odds Shark recently reported, that move wasn’t enough to put Boston into the top three or even the top five teams overall. Instead, the Red Sox are currently listed at seventh on the betting odds at +1400. That means if a bettor put $100 on the Boston Red Sox and they ended up winning it all this coming season, it would pay out $1,400. However, there are six other teams that may have a better chance of winning the MLB Championship. Several of those teams also made big moves in the offseason.

That includes Boston’s biggest rivals. The New York Yankees are currently tied for second overall with odds of +550. New York added Giancarlo Stanton to their lineup for more slugging power and on Tuesday added another roster piece through a deal with two other teams. Tied with the Yankees for second place on the betting odds are the reigning MLB champions, the Houston Astros.

Big moves. Big rivalry. Who has the edge in the East? pic.twitter.com/vMGpbRjoen — MLB (@MLB) February 20, 2018

World Series 2018 Odds (Top 10)

Los Angeles Dodgers +500

New York Yankees +550

Houston Astros +550

Chicago Cubs +750

Washington Nationals +800

Cleveland Indians +850

Boston Red Sox +1400

San Francisco Giants +2000

St. Louis Cardinals +2000

Arizona Diamondbacks +2500

Los Angeles Angels +2800

New York Mets +2800

Milwaukee Brewers +3300

Minnesota Twins +3300

As seen above, a few other teams that made moves in the offseason are ranking pretty well. The Los Angeles Angels managed to acquire Japanese phenomenon Shohei Otani, and as Odds Shark mentioned, it cut their odds in half. They’re now in the top 10 as a viable contender. Another team that landed one of the coveted free agents this offseason was the Chicago Cubs. They added ace Yu Darvish to their rotation and have the fourth-best odds overall.

.@JDMartinez14 is shipping up to Boston. He’s bringing the dingers with him. pic.twitter.com/yYhfuj8IrG — MLB (@MLB) February 20, 2018

The Los Angeles Dodgers still have the best overall odds to claim the World Series title this coming season. L.A. failed in their quest to capture the title during this past year’s thrilling seven-game series, but oddsmakers don’t see that happening again. The Dodgers have +500 odds to win it all, putting them just a notch above Houston and New York. Of course, this can all change once teams get started in a few months and oddsmakers get a better look at how different lineups fare.