Who Went Home On ‘The Challenge: Vendettas’ Episode 8? [Spoilers]

Fans got to see one of the best elimination challenges on The Challenge: Vendettas, as the guys were not backing down. It was intense to watch, but who went home on The Challenge: Vendettas tonight? Find out the Episode 8 results from tonight below in our The Challenge spoilers.

Last week on The Challenge Season 31, fans saw one Elimination Challenge take place, as Brad easily defeated Victor in the challenge, so Victor was eliminated. It was also revealed that Johnny Bananas was the one writing the secret notes that had the girls all riled up. In the challenge, they played in two teams and were chained together. They had to run around a stadium to get puzzle pieces and then build a huge puppet. The winning team voted for Tony, Nicole, and Kyle as the Troika. The losing team voted Joss and Veronica to the Elimination Challenge. The Troika had to vote three guys and three girls in the Elimination Challenge, as they voted for Shane, Nelson, and Devin for the guys and Kam, Natalie, and Kayleigh for the girls. In the end, it was Shane and Kam voted into the Elimination Challenge to take on veterans, as Derrick, Jordan, Tori, and Aneesa returned for this challenge only. Jordan beat Shane, but then Anessa and Vanessa were competing, as Veronica noticed her finger was bent the wrong way.

Elimination Challenge

Things picked up where it left off last week, as the veterans were there to take on the players in the elimination.

Results

Vanessa did break her finger, so she was not able to compete and had to head home. Tori got off to an early lead on Kam, but then Kam came storming back and she was a beast on this one. Kam won 2-1, so she stayed in the competition. Joss and Derrick were not backing down, as they kept ending in a draw. So, it came down to sudden death and the first person to score a point would win. This one went a while, but it all ended on a mistake by Joss. He thought they both went out of the ring, but Derrick stayed in the ring and because of that, Derrick went and put the ring on his pole and he won. That meant Joss was eliminated, as he joined Veronica and Shane in being eliminated.

For winning, Kam got a grenade, which gave her three options: Lube Up, which gave her the option of lubing someone up before the next challenge; Endure, which would require someone to do some kind of physical activity before the challenge; or Flip Out, which would require someone to wear flippers the entire challenge. We also found out that the money Shane and Joss won this season was put into the final pot.

The Challenge

For this challenge, it was called “Car Crash.” It was played in four teams, and they started on a platform in the air and had to make their way across a lineup of cars hanging in the air as it rained down on them. The team with the fastest time would win this challenge and received $25,000 and form the Troika. The team with the slowest time would vote to send someone into the Elimination Challenge. For her grenade, Kam decided to lube up Cara Maria for this challenge. Last week’s Troika got to select the teams for this challenge.

Team 1 – Kailah, Zach, Tony, and Nicole

Team 2 – Natalie, Nelson, Johnny Bananas, and Cara Maria

Team 3 – Jemmye, Marie, Kam, and Brad

Team 4 – Leroy, Devin, Britni, Kayleigh, and Kyle

Results

During the challenge, Leroy hurt himself in a fall and was taken away by the medics. For the win, Nelson was the quickest across and he won it for his team, and they got $25,000. The winning team voted Johnny Bananas, Nelson, and Natalie into the Troika. The losing team voted and it was Marie who was sent into the Elimination Challenge, which will take place next week.

The Challenge: Vendettas airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on MTV.