WWE News: Roman Reigns Responds To ‘Monday Night Raw’ Loss

What did the Big Dog have to say about losing to Seth Rollins on Monday night?

This weekend, the WWE hosts their February pay-per-view, The Elimination Chamber, and the main events are two different matches taking place inside the chamber itself. The men’s match features seven individuals, and while more than half of them have a chance to win based on talent, the truth is that only one of the wrestlers will likely walk out as the winner. That man is Roman Reigns, who most experts believe will battle Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 for the WWE Universal Championship. However, the WWE tried to make fans think that Reigns could lose by having him lose cleanly to Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw this week. After the loss, Reigns made sure to let his fans know via Twitter what he thought of his loss.

Roman Reigns WrestleMania 34 Plans

The match on Monday Night Raw was a gauntlet match with all seven members of the men’s Elimination Chamber match involved. The first two men to start it off were the brothers in The Shield — Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The two battled in a long match, and Rollins ended up pinning Roman cleanly.

Seth Rollins then ended up also pinning John Cena cleanly before finally losing to Elias Samson after wrestling for over an hour. Braun Strowman, the last man in the gauntlet, won by pinning The Miz.

When looking back at losing to Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns said that he would “live to fight another day.” Reigns also said that he gives total respect to Seth Rollins for what he did but that he would be the man to “go the distance” in the Elimination Chamber match and will be in the main event at WrestleMania 34.

Manish Swarup / AP Images

What Is Likely To Happen At WrestleMania 34?

The most obvious match to take place at WrestleMania 34 is between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. At WrestleMania 33, Roman pinned The Undertaker, possibly ending the Dead Man’s career. That was only the second time that anyone ever beat Undertaker at a WrestleMania show. The first time was when Brock Lesnar pinned him.

The night after WrestleMania 33, Paul Heyman said that the two men who beat The Undertaker needed to fight to prove whose yard this really is. This set up the WrestleMania 34 main event a year in advance. The story was perfect, and there is little chance that the WWE changes directions now.

If Roman Reigns wins the Elimination Chamber match, what does that mean for everyone else? First of all, there have been rumors that The Miz and Braun Strowman are headed for a showdown at WrestleMania 34.

As for Seth Rollins, there have been rumors that his run on Monday Night Raw was to set up a feud against Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 34. However, there are also significant rumors that Rollins might be the tag team partner of Ronda Rousey when she makes her debut at WrestleMania 34.

That leaves Finn Balor, who is possibly working a match as part of the Balor Club or maybe taking on The Miz if the WWE finds something else to do with Braun Strowman, and a likely John Cena vs. Elias Samson match for WrestleMania 34.