Santa Clarita Diet’ Season 2 Announced: The Hammonds Search For A Cure As Bodies Pile Up

For diehard fans of Netflix’s black comedy series, Santa Clarita Diet, the news of when Season 2 will premiere has been a hard wait. However, Netflix made the announcement today that Season 2 will premiere globally on March 23, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Santa Clarita Diet debuted on Netflix last year and became an instant hit. The dark comedy series focused on realtor, Sheila Hammond (Drew Barrymore), who suddenly discovers she has a penchant for human flesh. Season 1 saw Sheila and her husband, Joel (Timothy Olyphant), trying to adjust to the fact Sheila was now a zombie, all the while trying to keep her identity a secret from the rest of the world. This common theme will continue in Season 2 of Santa Clarita Diet.

Netflix reveals that Season 2 of Santa Clarita Diet will pick up where Season 1 left off. While Sheila and her family are still trying to come grips with the fact they have one of the undead in their midst, it seems the build-up of missing people in Santa Clarita is starting to become evident. Throughout it all, the Hammonds are also trying to locate the source of the outbreak that made Sheila a zombie.

Saeed Adyani / Netflix

As Sheila and Joel continue to navigate their new world, Joel McHale and Maggie Lawson will join the cast as Chris and Christa, a married couple who are also real estate agents. ET reports that Chris and Joel know each other already, their relationship beginning in high school. Netflix has stated that the pair were both quarterbacks in high school and, thanks to Chris beating Joel in a game, they have been competitive — and negative towards each other — ever since. Once Joel and Chris found partners and married, it seems their wives also took on this bias. As a result, have all been openly hostile towards each other.

“Theirs is not a model relationship for how adults should behave,” Netflix explained to ET.

Saeed Adyani / Netflix

Along with this couple, Gerald McRaney will play the new role of Ed Thune. This character is a retired army colonel. According to ET, Joel will find Ed “intimidating.”

Finally, Zachary Knighton joins the cast as a “laid-back Serbian Californian on a ruthless quest to uncover the truth about the undead.” It looks like Knighton will step into the shoes vacated by Gary West (Nathan Fillion) and Dan Palmer (Ricardo Chavira), both of which wound up dead thanks to Sheila’s secret.

You can check out the official Season 2 announcement for Santa Clarita Diet below.

Netflix also issued the following statement about Season 2 of Santa Clarita Diet.

“Despite her hunger for human flesh, his undead wife’s killer urges and her mom’s new lust for life (and taking it), Sheila, Joel and Abby Hammond are fineeee. No, really. They are all A-OK. These Santa Clarita staples are just peachy. We repeat: Everyone. Is. Fine. And that will become abundantly clear in Santa Clarita Diet Season 2.”

Showrunner Victor Fresco, Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Katsky, Chris Miller, and Ember Truesdell are executive producers on Santa Clarita Diet. Nancy Juvonen acts as producer for the series.

Season 2 of Santa Clarita Diet will premiere on Netflix on Friday, March 23. Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.