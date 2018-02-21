‘The Walking Dead’: Lauren Cohan Lands New TV Gig, May No Longer Play Maggie On Zombie Series Reports ‘TVLine’

Is Maggie leaving 'The Walking Dead' in Season 9?

The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan has landed a brand new TV gig. The actress, who currently plays Maggie Greene on the AMC zombie series, may be hanging up her gun and ending her run on the show.

According to a Feb. 20 report by TVLine, Lauren Cohan has signed on to play the female lead in a new ABC television series titled Whiskey Cavalier. The show co-stars former Scandal actor Scott Foley as FBI agent Will Chase. Cohan’s character is named Frankie Trowbridge. Now Walking Dead viewers are worried that the character of Maggie will be the next big death on the series.

As many Walking Dead fans may remember, the character of Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) is set to take his final breath in the mid-season premiere on Sunday. The show has already lost so many big characters such as Sasha, Abraham, Shane, Lori, Dale, and even Maggie’s husband, Glenn. Maggie, who is currently pregnant with Glenn’s child, has been a huge part of the storyline on the show in the past two seasons as she has become the leader of the Hilltop people and has been instrumental in fighting super villain Negan. If Maggie were to be killed off the show, fans would likely be very upset and ratings could even drop.

Lauren Cohan’s Walking Dead contract is set to expire with the end of Season 8, and she has yet to sign on for another season. Although showrunner Scott Gimple says he remains hopeful that Cohan will return to the show as Maggie in Season 9, nothing is set in stone. Of course, Lauren’s new show may not make it past the pilot, depending on if ABC decides to add the show to their upcoming lineup. However, if The Walking Dead doesn’t want to kill off Maggie, there is a possibility that she could appear on the series as a recurring character with less screen time than she has been getting.

The Walking Dead is set to return for the second half of Season 8 on Sunday, and has been ordered for a ninth season which would debut this fall on AMC.