Crime Stoppers Offering $10,000 Reward For Information Leading To Arrest In 7-Year-Old Tashawn Gallon’s Death

First-grader in Jacksonville, Florida caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the death of a 7-year-old boy in Jacksonville, Florida, according to Action News Jax. Sheriff Mike Williams stated that there were several people outside a home on Sunday on Mt. Herman Street, drinking and smoking marijuana where Tashawn Gallon was playing.

At around 9 p.m., a dark-colored Acura SUV, believed to be gray, pulled up and someone from inside began opening fire. An individual from the front yard reportedly grabbed a gun and began firing back. Police say that they don’t believe it was a random shooting. It is evident that Tashawn was not the intended target, but he ended up in the crossfire. Williams believes that the boy was standing “between the two groups shootings at each other.”

The shooting activated that ShotSpotter sensor, but officials say that a neighbor also called 911 and reported the shooting that left two people injured.

When emergency medical services arrived at the scene, paramedics rushed Tashawn to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. Relatives say he was a first-grader at S.P. Livingston Elementary School.

A 23-year-old man, Dominique Holcomb, was also injured during the shooting, but he allegedly fled the scene before police arrived and brought himself to the UF Health Jacksonville where he was treated and released.

Holcomb, who was reluctant to cooperate during the investigation, was arrested a short time later after being questioned by investigators at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, News 4 Jax reported.

Those who knew Tashawn described him as a “fun, energetic young man who loved sports.”

A neighbor, Chakakhan Anderson, stated that just hours before Tashawn was killed, he was playing with her 5-year-old son. She stated that “he’s a kid. He’s a child. Just didn’t get a chance. I actually hugged my son’s god-daddy, and we’re, like, hugging each other and crying. I’ve never seen my son’s god-daddy cry, and it’s definitely a shock.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office believes they have retrieved the car that was used in the shootout that killed Tashawn. It was reported stolen two weeks ago, but that is the only information they have.

Police officials are now turning to the public for help, but authorities say that none of the witnesses are cooperating. They believe they may be fearful of retaliation.

If anyone has information regarding the Jacksonville shooting on Mt. Herman Street, you are urged to contact Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward.