Dennis Rodman Marks 30 Days Of Being Sober, Plans To Remain So For His Kids According To ‘Page Six’

A report on Page Six says Dennis Rodman celebrated 30 days of being sober. The former basketball player went into rehab in January after he was busted for DUI, according to a report on USA Today. The 56-year-old is known for his partying lifestyle, but it seems he is about to turn over a new leaf and has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. The actor and former professional wrestler shared on his Twitter three days ago that he is grateful for being sober for 30 days.

Aside from his partying reputation, Rodman is also most known for his close relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The former NBA forward has been called eccentric, flamboyant, and reckless, among other things. However, Rodman indicated his desire to stay sober for his kids according to the report. The former NBA champion says he wants to see his kids grow up.

“I want to see my kids grow up. I just needed to stop partying, take a step back and get my life back in order. “

The father would like to see his son, D.J., who is a high school basketball star, play for the NBA. Rodman’s daughter, Trinity, will soon join the U.S. Women’s World Cup soccer team. The NBA star confessed that his new lifestyle may hurt his bookings, but he intends to put his kids first this time around.

Rodman has a production deal for a reality show with his kids and ex-wife, according to the Page Six report. Incidentally, the reality show focuses on Rodman being a “sober hands-on-dad.” Rodman entered rehab January 17 after the DUI incident in Newport Beach, according to TMZ. The 56-year-old pointed out on his Twitter that the 30-day mark coincided with Muhammad Ali’s birthday. His former teammate, Michael Jordan, also celebrated a birthday on the same day, turning 55 during the NBA All-Star weekend.

Rodman intends to visit Kim Jong-un again if the government permits him, according to the report. Fans of the former NBA All-Star will be hoping he can remain sober after years of alcohol and substance abuse. Rodman is the most high-profile American to have met the leader of North Korea, according to The Telegraph.

Dennis Rodman Celebrates 30 Days Sober: I Want to Live to See My Kids Grow Up — https://t.co/HULu3c8kgV pic.twitter.com/ylJkVKvSx8 — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONYMag) February 20, 2018

Fans of the former NBA player will be looking forward to his future endeavors as he remains sober. In another tweet, he points out that it is “one day at a time, indeed.”