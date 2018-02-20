‘Teen Mom 2’: MTV Holding Meeting About Firing Jenelle Evans From The Show, Reports ‘Radar Online’

The network is considering a course of action after David Eason's shocking tweets.

Teen Mom 2 fans may soon see one less cast member on the show. The network is reportedly holding meetings to try and figure out what to do about Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason. David shocked fans this week when he tweeted more than one homophobic comment, which sparked some viewers to boycott the show and call for him to be fired.

According to a Feb. 20 report by Radar Online, MTV is holding a meeting to talk about whether or not to fire David Eason and Jenelle Evans from Teen Mom 2. An insider claims that a meeting is scheduled for Wednesday and the execs will make a final decision about whether or not to fire Jenelle and her family from the MTV reality series.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Jenelle Evans has been one of the most controversial stars of the franchise. She has done multiple things that could have gotten her fired from the series in the past such as being arrested multiple times, struggling with a heroin addiction, and admitting to doing drugs while pregnant with her youngest child, daughter Ensley.

Some fans believe that Jenelle Evans’ apology via TMZ on Tuesday could have been an attempt to put out the fire and convince MTV not to fire her from the show. However, Jenelle apologized for the homophobic rant and not David Eason, who has stayed quiet since deleting his Twitter account after the rant. The insider reveals that Jenelle is in “serious hot water” with the network, and fans may find out soon that she’s been let go from the show.

“It isn’t looking good for her. They’re definitely leaning towards firing her. Her world is very soon going to crash down around her. The network has no choice but to take action after such a reckless set of events, or risk losing the entire franchise,” revealed the informant. “She’s in serious hot water.”

However, one source close to Jenelle Evans reveals that she is not getting fired from Teen Mom 2. Jenelle allegedly talked to producers on the show and they reportedly told her that she would not be getting fired for all of her recent controversy, which also includes posting gun photos in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

Only time will tell if Jenelle Evans and David Eason will be fired from Teen Mom 2, and the drama will likely be caught by cameras for the upcoming season of the show.