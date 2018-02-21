‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Attacked, Chelsea Has An Alibi – Victor Responsible For Coma?

This week on 'Y&R' Sharon's attacked and clinging to life, but who did the deed, and how did they know she was about to blab to Nick?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, February 21 and Thursday, February 22 reveal that Sharon Newman’s (Sharon Case) life is on the line when she decides to blab the truth of Christian’s paternity to her ex-Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). While it might seem obvious that Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) is behind the assault, in fact, it looks like Chelsea might have an alibi. This twist will soon leave Y&R fans wondering who smashes Sharon in the head and whether she’ll ever recover.

Phyllis Wants To Hide The Truth

Y&R spoilers from She Knows Soaps for Wednesday, February 21, reveal that Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) wants to take down Chelsea but doesn’t want to hurt Nick. Even though Phyllis and Sharon now know for sure that Adam Newman (Justin Hartley) is Christian’s bio-dad, they both know the truth would crush Nick. Mid-week on the CBS soap, Sharon tells Nick she has something to tell him, but Phyllis intervenes and shuts down Sharon.

Sharon doesn’t want to hide another lie from Nick, considering how angry he was when she lied about being Christian’s mom back when she thought he was Sully McAvoy. Sharon will pledge to Phyllis to keep her mouth shut, but then she’ll change her mind. Later in the evening, on Wednesday’s episode, Sharon is closing up the coffee shop when she calls Nick and says he “deserves to know the truth.” But before Sharon can spill, she’s clocked in the head and crumples.

Who Attacked Sharon?

Young and the Restless spoilers from this week’s CBS promo video reveal Sharon is found and taken to Genoa City Memorial Hospital where she’s in a coma. Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) is stunned by her mom’s prognosis and learns that Sharon might “never wake up again.” Nick heads to the hospital to hold her hand, and he wonders if this has something to do with what Sharon wanted to tell him. Phyllis will immediately suspect the assault has Chelsea’s name written all over it but is she the culprit?

On Wednesday’s Y&R, Phyllis was with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) at their place when viewers see Sharon attacked. Phyllis didn’t want Sharon to blab, but would she sneak out and conk the coffee maker with her own pot? Also, on the mid-week episode, we see that Chelsea was with Nick at the Top of the Tower when the attack on Sharon occurred. Chelsea knows she’ll be a suspect, but there are other forces at work here. Remember, someone was texting threats to Chelsea.

Victor Or Adam To Blame?

Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday from She Knows Soaps indicate that Sharon’s life is on the line and that’s when Mariah gets the horrible news about her mom’s coma after the assault. Despite the attack intended to silence Sharon, Y&R spoilers from Soap Central say that Nick learns the truth about Christian’s paternity this week anyway, after the attack, from either Phyllis or Chelsea. Nick feels horrible that Sharon might die because she was trying to protect him from this harsh reality.

Y&R rumors tease that Justin Hartley will be back briefly for Melissa Claire Egan’s final scenes as Chelsea. If so, Adam might have attacked Sharon to try and keep her from crushing his brother with the truth but didn’t intend to do that much harm. There’s also the fact that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) has worked hard to keep the truth hidden. On February 9, Victor told Chelsea that he’d “make sure” the secret “will never come out.” That sounded like Victor will go to any lengths to protect his son and grandson.

Chelsea’s Tormenter Still At Large

Solving the mystery of the attacker relies on the question of who knew the truth and wanted it kept quiet. Y&R spoilers from earlier this month show that someone was texting Chelsea and threatening to expose the truth. Plus, Y&R viewers never learned why Chelsea set up the fake Fenmore’s site to siphon money. Victor busted Chelsea on her Alexandra West fraud, but he didn’t own up to sending the threatening texts, and he had no reason to do so.

Someone besides Victor and Chelsea knew the truth – and of course, Adam knew it as well. Whoever was sending those texts might also be the attacker that struck Sharon and put her in a coma. All of this leads up to Chelsea’s exit from Genoa City by the end of the month for the February sweeps finale. Chelsea’s mom Anita Lawson (Catherine Bach) returns on March 1, either to help Chelsea run or maybe for her fake funeral. There’s still the question of why Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) popped back into town.

Of course, Sharon will survive the coma, but can she identify her mystery attacker? Check out spoilers for the rest of the week of February 19-23, and why JT is raging at Victoria. Watch CBS weekdays for new Y&R episodes and check back often for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers, news, and updates.