Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Mother is Still a Mystery

The mystery around Kim Kardashian's Gestational Carrier Continues!

According to InStyle, Kim Kardashian explains why she did not carry her 3rd child. Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when she wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for her or the baby’s health.

On the E! reality series, Kim Kardashian shared that she would be having surgery to correct the hole in her uterus. And TMZ reported that her son, Saint, was born breech which also added complications with her placenta condition.

According to Daily Mail, Kim had implored Khloe to contemplate being her surrogate. Kim was not going to give up, she was adamant about adding a third child to their family with daughter, North and son, Saint. It is reported that Kris Jenner offered to help Kim by carrying the child. Although she is 61 years old and her eggs are not viable, does not mean that she can’t carry a child. Kourtney, who has three children of her own with former partner, Scott Disick, allegedly had stepped in and volunteered as well, telling Kris, something on the order of, she had already offered herself, so don’t act like you are the only Mother Theresa in here! However, Khloe, Kris nor Kourtney are the gestational carrier. And there were rumors that possibly Kylie ended up being the surrogate.

According to InStyle, Twitter and other social media users are suspicious. However, Kim and Kanye were rejoicing the birth of their baby girl on Monday, Jan. 15th at 12:47 a.m. On that same day, a pregnant Kylie Jenner was allegedly seen at CVS. It is still unknown who exactly carried Kim and Kanye’s baby.

As reported by Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian did not invite her surrogate to her baby shower, as per E!. She explained that she loves her surrogate and that she is nice. An introduction to her family was made, but held the pink cherry blossom tree themed baby shower without her. She wanted to tell her children first and explain things to them. Her party was planned in 5 days and turned out beautifully.

Kris Jenner is now the grandmother of 7 grandchildren. Kourtney’s child Mason, Penelope, Reign, North, Saint, Chi and Dream. Metro discloses that Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child and is 6 months along. And we already know Kylie Jenner, 20, is expecting.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

E! also shared that Khloe has been having a feud with longtime friend, Malika who has been feeling like Khloe has been putting her on the second burner to Khloe’s boo, Tristan Thompson. Meanwhile, Scott Disick has been trying to warm up to his second mother, Kris Jenner. He generated a video of some family events that he shared with the whole family. In doing so, the girls learned that their mother suffered a bone condition as a child. They also learned that their mother cheated on her, then, boyfriend, with their father, Rob Kardashian. Her boyfriend, Cesar, lived out of town and seventeen year old Kris Jenner met Rob Kardashian. They all loved the video.