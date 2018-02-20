Should Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Split? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Weighs In

What does Lala Kent really think of their romance?

Lala Kent isn’t a fan of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship and thinks they should break up.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last night, the Vanderpump Rules star was asked if she thought Taylor and Cartwright would last.

“I really hope not,” she admitted, according to a report by TooFab on February 20. “She’s such an incredible person, and I really don’t think he deserves her.”

While Kent said that Taylor was a “great guy,” she said he should stay single, rather than involve himself in a committed relationship.

Taylor and Cartwright’s relationship has been one of the most prevalent storylines of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules due to the fact that Taylor cheated on Cartwright just before filming began on the currently airing installment.

Although Taylor admitted to being unfaithful, his relationship with Cartwright has continued, much to the dismay of Kent and her other co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney. It’s also led to wedding rumors after the couple confirmed they were visiting a castle in Kentucky, where Cartwright wants to get married.

As for Lala Kent’s own relationship, her romance with movie producer Randall Emmett has been kept completely off-camera for the entirety of the two years they’ve been dating one another.

A post shared by Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) on Mar 19, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett began dating one another two years ago after he separated from his now-ex-wife Ambyr Childers. However, because he was still technically married for the majority of their romance, many targeted Kent with claims of dating a married man and even being a home wrecker. That said, Childers also moved on from her marriage prior to the finalization of her divorce and is currently engaged to her new man.

While Taylor and Kent have butted heads at times on Vanderpump Rules, they seem to be keeping their distance from one another for the most part during Season 6. That said, Kent and Cartwright have established a real friendship on the show, and at times, they’ve been spotted spending time with one another off-camera.

Lala Kent, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright can be seen in Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.