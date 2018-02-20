George Clooney Donates $500,000 To ‘March For Our Lives,’ Will Attend March With Parkland Shooting Survivors

George and Amal Clooney have pledged their money and their time to a demonstration orchestrated by five Parkland survivors.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have pledged $500,000 to the “March for Our Lives” demonstration, which was orchestrated by five survivors of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, on February 14.

The event, which is being backed by popular nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety, will take place in Washington, D.C., on March 24. George and Amal will join Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors and “March for Our Lives” orchestrators Jacqueline Coren, Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky, David Hogg, and Alex Wind during the march.

The famous couple is donating the $500,000 in their children’s names, Ella and Alexander. The money will go toward helping to pay for the event.

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” George commented. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country.”

In addition to George and Amal, Deadline is reporting that producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife, Marilyn, will also donate $500,000 to the demonstration. Jeffrey noted he would join the Clooneys in standing with Parkland survivors at the Washington, D.C., event in March. According to E! News, Lady Gaga has also pledged her support to the event.

Demi Lovato also made it her mission to get in touch with Emma Gonzalez after asking her millions of Twitter followers to help her locate Emma online. Lovatics responded immediately and helped Demi get in touch Emma, who has become a hero in the wake of the shooting for her historic speech calling “BS” on leaders and lawmakers.

The purpose of the “March for Our Lives” demonstration is to bring an end to gun violence and to make the safety of students across the country a priority. Parkland survivors are trying to ensure their tragedy will be the last school shooting in history, according to the organization’s official mission statement.

For those unable to attend the event, donations can be made by purchasing official “March for Our Lives” merchandise. All profits from merchandise will go toward charities associated with the demonstration across the country. Donations can also be given without purchasing merchandise.