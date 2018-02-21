After bets for one British designer surge, bookmakers stop taking odds.

The agencies that usually welcome betting on British events like royal engagement dates and designers of wedding dresses have stopped taking bets on who will be designing the wedding dress for Meghan Markle. Companies like Betfair and Paddy Power claim that after there was a surge of bets on one wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, the proverbial betting window closed, meaning that no more bets will be taken on which designer will create the wedding dress for Meghan Markle when she marries Prince Harry in May.

A Handfull Of Designers Were In The Running To Create A Wedding Dress For Meghan Markle Two Weeks Ago

Before this week, there were mixed odds on which designer would create the wedding dress for Meghan Markle. Over her years in Hollywood, Meghan Markle had become close friends with designer Roland Mouret, and sources were buzzing last week that Mouret was in the running to create a wedding gown for Meghan Markle, or at least knew who would.

When asked if he is designing the wedding dress for Meghan Markle, Mouret was vague.

“Meghan knows really well what she likes and the main thing with Meghan is to listen to her and work in collaboration with her. I’ve already said too much.”

Two weeks ago, Roland Mouret was in the running to create the wedding dress for Markle, according to bookmakers Paddy Power, says the Belfast Telegraph.

“Bookmakers Paddy Power have one of the Queen’s favorite designers Stewart Parvin at evens to create the [Meghan Markle] wedding dress, followed by Roland Mouret at 2-1, Erdem at 6-1 and Victoria Beckham at 7-1.”

British Bookmakers Have Stopped Taking Odds On The Designer Of The Markle Wedding Dress

But things can change in the blink of an eye, and the odds on one wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen jumped up so suddenly and steeply that bookmaking organizations Betfair and Paddy Power stopped taking bets on who will design the Meghan Markle wedding gown says the Mirror.

Katie Baylis, the spokesperson for Betfair says that bets on who would design a dress for Meghan Markle were pretty evenly spaced.

“We previously had Ralph and Russo as the 2/1 favorites and there’s also been a lot of talk of Erdem as a big front-runner.”

But then something changed in the minds of gamblers on the Meghan Markle wedding dress.

“However, we’ve now suspended this market after seeing some interesting betting on Alexander McQueen this morning who went from 16/1 to 8/1 in a very short space of time.”

It’s fair to note that Sarah Burton for the house of Alexander McQueen is the designer of Kate Middleton’s iconic dress, so Burton does have some experience at getting the job done as well as keeping a big national secret like who will design the Markle wedding dress.

Paddy Power has also closed the window for betting on the designer of the Meghan Markle wedding dress saying that unusual traffic caused them to stop taking wagers.

“Our traders have been inundated with bets for McQueen to be the designer of Meghan’s dress this morning. So much so they’ve had to suspend the betting. Either someone sneaky knows something, or there’s plenty of shrewd punters who are up on their fashion knowledge. A bit like me.”

Leaked Information About The Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Engagement Brought Betting To A Close In The Fall

Vanity Fair explains that something similar happened when betting on an engagement date for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Buzz got heavy, odds changed, and the British bookmaking agencies stopped taking bets. It’s unclear what triggered the change in the trend of betting that now favors Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, but it’s enough that there are no more bets being taken on who will create the Meghan Markle wedding dress.

Sarah Burton was made “Head of Design” of womenswear for Alexander McQueen in 2000, and in 2010, upon the death of Alexander McQueen, named Creative Director. Burton had worked alongside Alexander McQueen for 14 years.