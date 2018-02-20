‘GTA Online’ Updates With New Karin 190z And Biker Discounts, Log In Soon To Receive The Tax Stimulus

Yachts, the Mobile Operations Center, and high-end cars are on sale, too.

For just under $1 million, the new Karin 190z can be added to anyone’s GTA Online garage. The new classic sports car comes to the online option of Grand Theft Auto V this week. Players can order the new two-door, two-passenger vehicle from the Legendary Motorsport website in-game. The new car costs $900,000 and comes in a variety of colors.

Like most weeks in GTA Online, the new vehicle is accompanied by a number of sales and discounts. Until February 26, Smuggler’s Run missions and biker sales will return more cash. Smuggler’s Run missions will payout double the normal reward while biker sales offer 25 percent more money.

Biker businesses can benefit more this week with a hefty discount on biker business upgrades and supplies. Both upgrades and supplies for motorcycle clubs are 25 percent off for a limited time. CEOs and executives in GTA Online are not left behind, though. Special Cargo Crates are 25 percent off right now as well, according to the official Rockstar Games website.

The extra income and savings can be used on several discounted items. Yachts, the mobile operations center, cars, and clothes are also on sale until February 26. All yachts, yachts renovations, mobile operation centers, mobile operations center renovations, and bunker renovations in GTA Online are 30 percent off. Additionally, aircraft workshops are also 25 percent off.

Rockstar Games

The Ocelot Pariah, Ocelot XA-21, and Coil Raiden can be purchased at a 30 percent discount this week. All clothing from the Doomsday Heist update and tattoos from the Import/Export update are 25 percent off, too. These discounts and promotions are good until February 26 when a new set of offers will begin.

GTA Online players need to log in soon receive a little free cash. The 2018 tax stimulus goes out starting on February 27. Players can log in before February 26 to ensure they receive $250,000 free next week. As the Inquisitr reported, players can earn a little cash back with each purchase until February 26, too.

Cash spent before then is eligible for a 10 percent rebate, up to $1 million. The rebate money will be delivered after February 27 as well. Both the tax stimulus cash and the rebate money will be delivered to GTA Online players before March 6.