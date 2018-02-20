Meghan Markle Given A Royal Secretary As She Comes One Step Closer To Royalty

Meghan Markle appointed royal aide as wedding to Prince Harry draws near.

As the greatly anticipated royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry draws near, she has recently received a Royal perk, her very own Royal Aide.

As the wedding comes closer by the day, her schedule has become a little difficult to manage. The royal aide will likely be integral to Meghan Markle as she continues to navigate the bewildering, bureaucratic, fiercely traditional, yet fascinating world of British royalty. In marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle stands to become a figure of tremendous importance not only to the United Kingdom but to the world. Her marriage to the prince will bring her close to the spheres of world leadership. Reflecting this, she has been appointed a royal aide, as her responsibilities are growing in tandem with the vast amount of attention she has drawn from the world.

According to Fox News, former Kensington Palace press officer Amy Pickerill has been chosen as the royal aide to Meghan Markle. Amy Pickerill will manage Meghan Markle’s diary as well as oversee her correspondence.

The royal wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel on May 19 in Windsor Castle. In addition to other responsibilities, Amy Pickerill will be of assistance to Meghan Markle in the busy months ahead. There is a lot to coordinate as the couple will embark on a procession from the wedding to the initial reception and finally to the private reception held by Prince Charles for friends and family later that evening.

As Meghan Markle steps closer to royalty, the beloved actress’ world will change as the responsibilities mount. Receiving her royal aide is a sign of things to come as she enters the world of the British Monarchy.

Amy Pickerill who, according to E! Online, also worked previously for the Royal Bank of Scotland, will be of critical use to Meghan Markle on her journey from her life as a talented actress in America to the bride of British royal Prince Harry. Prince Harry was once considered one of the most eligible bachelors in the world. Being married to Prince Harry will surely bring Meghan Markle a thrilling albeit exceptionally busy public life.

Being given the talented and respected Amy Pickerill as her royal aide is a step toward managing all that is yet to come as the couple continues to inspire the world. The wedding will be historic and leave Meghan Markle at the forefront of the public’s attention for years to come. Prince Harry was born into the world of the British royals, whereas Meghan Markle is being brought into their world. With Amy Pickerill at her disposal, her journey will be made a little easier.