Real Reason Why Seth Rollins Beat Roman Reigns And John Cena Last Night On ‘Raw’

Here's why WWE officials booked Seth Rollins so strongly last night on Raw during the Gauntlet Match.

Few WWE Superstars have had worse luck over recent months than Seth Rollins. During his run in the tag team division, both Dean Ambrose and Jason Jordan have gone down with injuries leaving Rollins without a partner. At one point, The Kingslayer was pulled from the ‘Elimination Chamber‘ Match and there didn’t seem to be anything going for him on WWE television. Last night on Raw, all of that changed very quickly.

During the seven-man Gauntlet Match, Rollins wrestled for an hour and five minutes and broke the record for the longest amount of time any WWE Superstar has spent in a match on Raw. In that time, Rollins also gained clean pinfalls over Roman Reigns and John Cena. Suddenly, The Architect has a ton of momentum heading into the ‘Elimination Chamber’ Match on Sunday. However, Roman Reigns is still expected to win.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Seth Rollins will be receiving a bigger push going forward because WWE officials are planning for him to challenge Reigns after he wins the WWE Universal Title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34. Roman eliminating Seth during the ‘Royal Rumble‘ and Rollins beating Reigns last night are signs that Reigns vs. Rollins will be a top rivalry on Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania.

‘Roman Reigns is still expected to win the Elimination Chamber Match on Sunday.’ WWE

Before Ambrose’s injury, he was being rumored for a heel turn and rivalry with Roman after WrestleMania 34. It’s unclear if Seth Rollins will be turning heel in his place, but WWE officials are concerned about there being strong opponents for Roman Reigns after he captures the Universal Title. The general feeling behind the scenes is Roman Reigns defending the title against someone like Bray Wyatt would be a massive failure.

WWE officials may have other plans for Sunday, but Seth Rollins made a major statement last night and he will be receiving similar treatment over the coming months. Finn Balor and Braun Strowman, who actually won the Gauntlet Match last night on Raw are also being considered for feuds with Roman Reigns after the grandest stage of them all. “The Big Dog” might be winning the biggest matches for the foreseeable future, but WWE officials are ensuring that several other performers get the chance to shine before WrestleMania.