‘This Is Us’ Star Milo Ventimiglia Asks Fans To Stop Buying Unauthorized Big Three Homes Hats

The actor wants fans to support the show, not sellers offering bootleg ‘This Is Us’ memorabilia.

Milo Ventimiglia believes a Big Three Homes hat is a badge of honor — and he’s urging fans not to support rogue sellers who are profiting off of the success of the hit NBC drama. The This Is Us star, whose character, Jack Pearson, died before he could realize his dream of owning a construction company named after his three kids, is speaking out about fake hats that are currently being peddled with the Big Three Homes logo on them.

Milo Ventimiglia is the patriarch of the This Is Us family — both on and off screen. Last year, Milo actually had trucker hats made with Jack Pearson’s Big Three Homes logo emblazoned on them for the entire This Is Us cast and crew, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Milo intended the one-of-a-kind gifts emblazoned with “Big Three Homes Pittsburgh, PA,” to be just for the hardworking crew of the NBC series, but now numerous knockoffs of the design are being sold online.

Milo Ventimiglia posted a photo of one of the Big Three hats that he personally had made for his This Is Us co-workers, and he captioned it, “This is a badge of honor. Gifted to the hard-working crew of This Is Us. Support the show we make, not the people trying to profit off our creativity. #NotForSale #GottaBeEarned.”

Several This Is Us stars have been photographed wearing the hats that Milo gifted them, including Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, and even Milo himself.

But there has also been a new trend of online sellers offering Big Three merchandise, including hats, mugs, and T-shirts with the logo. As of this writing, there are several Etsy shops and eBay sellers offering Big Three Homes merchandise. A website titled BigThreeHomes.com, which also presumably sold unauthorized merch, is no longer running. If fans listen to Milo Ventimiglia’s plea, the other sites will stop selling Big Three Homes items as well.

This Is Us fans were touched by the story of devoted dad of three Jack Pearson, who continued to work at an unfulfilling desk job so he could afford to send his son, Randall, to private school. But shortly before his death, Jack confessed to his wife, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), that he wanted to start his long-deferred Big Three Homes construction business, even with triple college tuition bills set to roll in for his three teens. Sadly, hours after asking Rebecca to be his business partner, Jack died before he could start Big Three Homes.

