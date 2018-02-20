Melania Trump Wore $1,590 Dior Combat Boots And A Skull Cap In A FLOTUS Fashion Departure

Melania Trump donned a pair of $1,590 Christian Dior combat boots and a skull cap on the way home from Florida.

When President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived on Monday, February 19, at Andrews Air Force Base en route to the White House, fashion hounds took notice of Melania’s hat and boots. Melania was returning from a President’s Day holiday weekend spent at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach when the above photo was taken. According to the Daily Mail, Melania donned a hat and a pair of black leather Dior boots.

Whereas Melania has previously been photographed wearing a FLOTUS hat and has been spotted wearing plenty of high-heel boots as well as sporty Timberland boots, as reported by the Inquisitr, Melania’s recent attire captured additional attention online. PopSugar has called Melania’s boots combat boots, part of a fashion trend.

As seen on the Dior website, the black boots are comprised of calfskin leather and can be laced up, with the flat boots only containing a 1.5 cm heel. Wearers of the boots can enjoy a silkscreen printed bee on the back. Contrasting against the black leather are metallic accessories made of an “Antique Gold” finish. Listed at $1,590 on Dior’s website, the designer couples the boots with a variety of looks on the site, including long skirts.

Other variations of the boots with leather laces and camel-colored leather welts are also shown on the website, with taller versions of the same boots priced at $2,400. The boots contain rubber soles that possess the signature white star motif.

Melania Trump wore flat combat boots to and from Florida. Andrew Harnik / AP Images

Melania’s Dior boots are available for sale in certain boutiques, reports the Dior website, listing shops like Dior in Soho, New York, or a retail location in Chicago. Melania’s casual look was called one of the most casual looks she has donned thus far as first lady – at least the most laid-back look captured on camera. In spite of her dressed-down appearance, Melania still donned designers such as Dior in her ensemble, wearing boots that were called the perfect compliment to the weather.

As for Melania’s hat, some publications are calling it a beanie, whilst others are claiming that Melania wore the skull cap to hide a bad hair day, as reported by the Express.