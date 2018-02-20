Bethenny Frankel Heads On Ski Vacation After Scary Boating Incident In South America

Bethenny Frankel recently went on a cast trip to Colombia in South America with her Real Housewives of New York cast members. She didn’t share many photos from the trip, possibly because of the restrictions in her Bravo contract. However, reports are surfacing that the cast suffered a boating incident, where the vessel took on water. But if this incident did happen, Bethenny isn’t showing any signs of trauma. On her social media profiles, Frankel revealed that she headed to the slopes to ski after the trip. It sounds like she may have been home for a few days before getting on the plane again. Maybe she wanted to spend some time away with her daughter, as Bryn doesn’t go on the cast trips with the ladies.

According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel has shared photos of herself in ski gear, snowboarding somewhere in the United States. She often goes to slopes to unwind and on Twitter, she revealed that snowboarding down a mountain is her happy place. Perhaps she needed some downtime after the Real Housewives of New York cast trip, as these trips can be dramatic and long. No word on whether Frankel was involved with the drama on the trip.

Bravo hasn’t said anything about the upcoming season. Around Christmas, Luann de Lesseps was arrested and she decided to go into treatment to deal with her emotions. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and if found guilty in court, she could serve up to 10 years. It sounds like her Real Housewives of New York co-stars are rallying around her. It’s possible that Luann could not leave the country after her arrest, which means she couldn’t go on a cast trip. Bethenny Frankel hasn’t said anything about Luann’s current situation, possibly because she doesn’t feel that it is her place to comment on it.

Bethenny Frankel is currently focusing on her business and on her custody situation. She has filed for full custody of her daughter, but it is possible she won’t feature this story on The Real Housewives of New York. She has often kept legal matters and her daughter away from the public eye.