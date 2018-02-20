Royal Family Death Brings Spiteful Burial Arrangements To Headlines After ‘Title-Snub’ Of Denmark Prince

A long-time resentment left Prince Henrik finding other burial arrangements which did not include an eternal resting place with his wife.

As a country mourns for a deceased Royal Family member, the headlines are indicating that this man has carried his resentment all the way to the grave. The death of Prince Henrik has left the country of Demark in mourning as the Danes line the streets to pay their respects three days ahead of the funeral.

Queen Margrethe was weeping over the coffin of her 83-year-old husband at the private service for the family, despite the rather shocking and public directions Prince Henrik left for his burial. It is well-known among the people of his country how Prince Henrik resented his title, putting him in a social standing not equal to his wife or his children and this resentment with him to his grave, as the Daily Mail reports today.

Prince Henrik shocked the Danes last year when he announced that he refuses to be buried in the tomb that had been prepared for him so he would be buried next to his wife when their time came. Prince Henrik’s burial decision changed things and Queen Margrethe will not lay next to her husband for eternity, as royal protocol dictates.

The Prince was very vocal about his funeral arrangements and why he decided on not being buried next to his wife. He said “It makes me angry that I am subjected to discrimination,” he told the French newspaper Le Figaro. ABC Australia reports that Prince Henrik refuses to share the Queen’s grave over his wife’s “king title snub.”

Not long after that announcement was made by Prince Henrik, a statement was issued by the Royal Palace that Prince Henrik had dementia. It was in 2016 that his resentment for not ever being named king apparently boiled over and prompted him to renounce the title he was given, prince consort.

Denmark's Prince Henrik, Who Refused to Be Buried Next to His Wife the Queen, Dies at 83 https://t.co/0mR8ddXbA1 — People (@people) February 14, 2018

After that announcement, he spent much of his time at a chateau on the grounds of a vineyard in southwestern France. He remained married to the Queen and his official residence was still with Queen Margrethe. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Henrik did not make his unhappiness a secret over not being his wife and son’s “social equal” and he had “long-vented his frustration” about his lot in life when it came to this.

According to the National Post, Prince Henrik discussed his refusal to be buried alongside his wife with a Scandinavian magazine saying the following.

“If she wants to bury me with her, she must make me a king consort.” “My wife has decided that she would like to be queen, and I’m very pleased with that… But as a person, she must know that if a man and a woman are married, then they are equal. My wife hasn’t shown me the respect an ordinary wife should show her spouse.”

According to another article from the Daily Mail this summer, Prince Henrik was nicknamed “world’s grumpiest royal.” He married the Margrethe in 1966 and was given the title of prince consort when she became Queen in 1970s. But he was very vocal about not getting the title he wanted, which was king consort. With Prince Henrik not being buried beside his wife, which is the resting place that is mapped out for her when she does die, this is breaking with centuries of royal tradition in this country.

Denmark's Prince Henrik has passed away at age 83. https://t.co/5fA1pgeDOD pic.twitter.com/v8e4fLjrZh — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 14, 2018

Henrik died in his sleep at Fredensborg Palace on Tuesday. His coffin was taken through the streets of Copenhagen to Amalienborg Palace on a stately procession. It was right after this that the palace announced Prince Henrik’s wish not to be buried in the royal tomb would be honored.

The tomb that was prepared for him and his wife is in Roskilde Cathedral, but instead, he will be cremated with half of the ashes scattered in Danish waters and the other half will be buried at Fredensborg Castle, in the garden there. This is the castle where Prince Henrik died. When Queen Margrethe’s time comes, she will be buried alone in that elaborate sarcophagus that was created by Danish artist Bjorn Norgaard.

The private church service for those close to the Prince had about 60 people in attendance, which included family members, close friends, and other dignitaries. This was before the nation started their mourning services, which included coming to say their final goodbyes to the Prince.