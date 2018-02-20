‘This Is Us’ Star Sterling K. Brown To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

The Emmy-winning actor makes his hosting debut at Studio 8H next month.

Sterling K. Brown can check another lifelong dream off of his bucket list. The This Is Us star, who has already won Emmy Awards for his role as Randall Pearson on the NBC drama series as well as his portrayal of attorney Christopher Darden in The People V. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, will make his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live next month, according to Variety. Brown will host the long-running late-night show on Saturday, March 10 with English singer-songwriter James Bay as a first-time musical guest.

Sterling K. Brown is sizzling hot right now, so it’s no wonder NBC snagged him for the high-profile hosting gig. In addition to his role on This Is Us, Brown can currently be seen in the Marvel big screen blockbuster, Black Panther. Brown shared the news of his SNL hosting debut with fans on social media, writing that he “can’t wait” for March 10.

In addition, Sterling had some fun hamming it up for the camera as he practiced a Saturday Night Live announcement about his hosting debut. Brown revealed that he has been waiting his whole life for the opportunity to host the show he has watched since childhood.

“This is truly a dream come true,” Sterling wrote. “I’ve watched @nbcsnl since I was a baby. To finally get to host is one of the more surreal moments of my life, but it’s gonna be awesome.”

This Is Us fans took to Twitter to post reaction to Sterling’s SNL hosting gig. Sterling K. Brown even got some love from his TV wife, played by Susan Kelechi Watson.

It will be interesting to see what type of sketches Sterling K. Brown will be involved in on Saturday Night Live. The man definitely knows how to give a speech (see the Emmys, the SAG Awards, etc.), so his monologue should be on point. And while This Is Us is a drama series, fans have seen Brown’s character, Randall, in some light-hearted scenes. Now, fans can’t wait to see Sterling match wits with the Saturday Night Live regulars. The supersized SNL cast currently includes Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, and many more.

In addition to Sterling K, Brown, Saturday Night Live’s list of celebrity hosts and musical guests for the month of March include NBA great Charles Barkley, hip-hop trio Migos, actor Bill Hader and indie rockers Arcade Fire.

You can see Sterling K. Brown in a This Is Us spoof below.

Saturday Night Live air Saturdays at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.