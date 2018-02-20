Jennifer Lawrence Channels Angelina Jolie And Elizabeth Hurley In Plunging, High-Slit Black Dress

The 'Red Sparrow' actresses stepped out in a revealing new gown, which many are comparing to classics from the past.

Jennifer Lawrence appears to be mimicking her Red Sparrow character for all events related to the movie. Lawrence stepped out Tuesday afternoon in a stunning black dress, with a plunging neckline and ultra-high leg slit. The actresses newest look is being compared to two of the entertainment world’s most iconic dresses worn by Angelina Jolie and Elizabeth Hurley.

Lawrence’s fashion choices are not normally so revealing, so this particular ensemble has heads turning all over social media and in the press. According to Vogue, the actress was attending a London photocall to promote Red Sparrow when she donned the daring black garbs.

The black dress, which was embellished with velvet patches, is something Lawrence’s character, Dominika Egorova, would wear while trying to seduce a potential target in her new thriller. In the new film, Lawrence and her fellow sparrows are trained to manipulate men with their sexuality before ultimately murdering them. The film’s costumes are mostly seductive dresses and lingerie, and this new black dress would definitely fit the bill.

The actress rocked the dress with loose blonde strands and a very smoky eye. While exiting her car, Lawrence could be seen sporting dark-black sunglasses lenses with a round frame and a long black coat.

Jennifer Lawrence during the ‘Red Sparrow’ photocall in London John Phillips / Getty Images

Elle noted the high-slit in the actresses dress was very similar to Angelina Jolie’s 2012 Academy Awards dress, which was the talk of the evening and pretty much the entire week. Everyone commented on the dresses extremely high slit and the memorable way the actress stuck her leg out all night long. The Versace gown was completely overshadowed by Jolie’s toned leg.

Lawrence’s dress is also being compared to a notorious gown worn by Elizabeth Hurley, which the actress wore to the 1994 premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral alongside then-boyfriend Hugh Grant. Hurley’s Versace dress was just another head-turning ensemble for the actress, who routinely chooses to expose her assets in her younger years.

Jennifer Lawrence channels Elizabeth Hurley in that safety-pin dress https://t.co/7VIzwtg73A pic.twitter.com/wdkvpDZsjc — Harper's Bazaar UK (@BazaarUK) February 20, 2018

Lawrence’s dress, although revealing, is still a little more conservative than Hurley’s 1994 dress. The Versace gown Hurley donned also had the sides cut out just under her chest, and the fabric was only held together by gold pins.

Red Sparrow also stars Joel Edgerton, Jeremy Irons, and Mary-Louise Parker. The film hits theaters on March 2.