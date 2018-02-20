Shannon Beador Heads To Mexico With Kids As She Removes David Beador From Her Social Media

Shannon Beador announced that she and David Beador had separated when she filmed The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion special. Beador had revealed that she and David had issues in their marriage as they were no longer holding hands and were no longer intimate. Shannon was starting to question their relationship, as she felt as alone as she had around the time that David cheated on her. On a previous season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Beador learned that David had cheated on her for months with a married woman. The two ended their affair, but Shannon struggled to trust her husband again.

Since splitting, Shannon has moved into a new house. Beador didn’t change her social media content, as she still called herself a wife. She also had a photo of David on her Twitter. After stories surfaced that he may be dating someone else, it sounds like Shannon has removed him from her public life — at least on social media. According to a new Instagram photo, Shannon Beador is now gearing up for a trip to Mexico with her three daughters and her social media profiles are stripped clean of anything related to David. Maybe Shannon needed time before she could remove him from her social pages.

On Instagram, Shannon Beador revealed that she was going to Mexico on vacation. She was going with her three daughters. Shannon and her kids have remained silent about what life is like without David, so fans are curious as to what the next season of The Real Housewives of Orange County will be. Beador may be emotional, as she continues on her weight loss journey while learning how to be a single mother to three young girls. One can imagine she wants to set a great example for her kids, as she wants them to see a strong woman who can move on from a failed marriage. Plus, Beador still has her restaurant to focus on and that may be featured on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Shannon Beador hasn’t said anything about David supposedly dating again but she may keep her feelings to herself to protect her daughters.