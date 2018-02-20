Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Photo Of Son Joaquin With The Obamas On President’s Day, Causing More Outrage

After posting one controversial photo over the weekend, Kelly Ripa has found herself in hot water once again.

Following a wave of backlash on her Instagram this past weekend, Kelly Ripa continues to block out the haters by posting more photos.

As the Inquisitr reported on Sunday, the mother of three came under major fire after posting a photo of herself and Heidi Klum pulling off the pants of her then guest co-host Jerry O’Connell. Many of Ripa’s 1 million-plus followers argued that if Ripa was a male, the photo would be all over the news for all the wrong reasons, stating a “double standard” in Hollywood.

But while a ton of fans negatively commented on the picture, both Andy Cohen and Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, came to the talk show host’s defense. Cohen told Ripa to hold her chin up, saying that people are just looking for something to be outraged against. Meanwhile, Consuelos told people not to talk before knowing the context of the photo. Ripa herself commented on the photo too, defending the context.

But even after Instagrammers went crazy with ridicule on the last picture, that hasn’t stopped Ripa from continuing to post pictures on her popular account. Yesterday, the 47-year-old posted a photo of herself and her father from her recent work trip in the Bahamas, saying that she wished she was having coffee with her pops in the Bahamian sun.

Later that day, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star posted another picture, but this time a rare throwback featuring her youngest son Joaquin. In the photo, the current high school freshmen can be seen posing with his mother and Barack and Michelle Obama. The youngster is all smiles in a blazer, tie, and dress pants.

“In honor of Presidents’ Day, i give you the time president of room 207 met President Obama. (The First Ladies had met previously),” Ripa captioned the picture.

Many of Ripa’s followers loved getting a rare photo of Joaquin and they made sure to comment and share their love for Ripa’s youngest.

“He’s so handsome!” one remarked.

“What a great looking son you have,” another chimed in.

Although there were many positive comments on the photo, there were also many negative comments, with many users upset that Ripa chose to share a photo of the country’s former president rather than a photo of the current president, Donald Trump.

“I won’t be watching you any more. I dont appreciate those who are disrespectful to our country,” one follower commented.

“Why not a picture of our CURRENT President?” another chimed in.

On the other hand, many followers supported Kelly’s choice of pictures in her President’s day post.

“Great picture Kelly happy Presidents’ Day Obama.”

“I miss them,” another said.

This time around, Ripa did not respond to any of the negative comments that her followers posted on the picture, seemingly taking the higher road. In all, the photo gained over 83,000 likes and over 1,600 comments.

According to Us Weekly, Ripa never really stood by Donald Trump, even trying to talk him out of a presidential run when he co-hosted with her years ago.