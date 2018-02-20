Newt Gingrich’s Solution To Stop School Shootings — Arm The Teachers

Gingrich said it was the only 'long-term' solution to gun violence.

Newt Gingrich has a simple solution to stop school shootings in America — by arming the teachers.

The former House Speaker made the remarks during his Tuesday morning appearance on Fox and Friends. Gingrich, who was one of the earliest Republican supporters of Donald Trump’s candidacy, was asked of the possible ways in which the American leadership could react to the latest school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“Well, first of all, you’re not going to stop all of them which is why I think we have to have some kind of armed defenders who are also school teachers or administrators in every school in the country. I think the only long-term solution, depending on the size of the school, is a minimum of six to eight teachers and administrators who are trained in the use of firearms and have conceal carry permits and are prepared to defend the kids,”

Gingrich also backed Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd’s stance of allowing teachers to carry concealed guns to school. The Florida sheriff had earlier made the comments during an appearance on the same show.

“We have got to wake up, wake up and understand that we have to have… specially trained people that have concealed firearms that can run to the threat and protect our children,” Judd had said.

Sheriff Grady Judd: “We have got to wake up, wake up and understand that we have to have… specially trained people that have concealed firearms that can run to the threat and protect our children.” pic.twitter.com/WajJayBb9a — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 17, 2018

Gingrich agreed with Judd’s ideas. According to the former House Speaker, American leadership has already tried not allowing guns inside schools — making them gun-free zones — which has only led to disasters. Gingrich argued that owing to America’s Second Amendment guaranteeing citizens gun rights, it would be impossible for any government to confiscate guns at a large scale.

In his opinion, the only option now was to allow teachers to carry concealed weapons.

“I thought the sheriff from Florida said it perfectly when he said we have experimented with the gun free zone, it’s called a school. “Every school in the country is supposed to be a gun free zone. If gun control worked, how come it didn’t work? We have to be realistic. We are not going to confiscate guns on the scale to make us a disarmed country.”

The Parkland shooting, which saw 19-year-old suspect Nikolas Cruz gun down 17 people and injure 14 others using an AR-15, has renewed the gun debate like never before. Student survivors assembled at Fort Lauderdale in the wake of the shooting and called for immediate action on gun control. On March 24, students and teachers from schools around the country are planning a national demonstration in Washington, called “March for Our Lives,” hoping to upend NRA’s lobbying prowess when it comes to amending gun laws.

It remains to be seen if that has any effect on American gun laws at all, because Newt Gingrich’s opinion about arming teachers to prevent school shootings is a line of thought espoused by most GOP lawmakers and voters.