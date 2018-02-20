Kim Zolciak Denies Lying About Having Cancer: ‘RHOA’ Star Now Addressing Old Footage

Kim Zolciak seems to be a different person these days compared to her early days on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Zolciak used to be a single mother dating a married man named “Big Poppa,” and she would wear wigs because she claimed an illness had resulted in hair loss. When asked about the illness, Zolciak revealed that doctors thought she may have had cancer. However, Kim never used the words “I have cancer” to give details about her illness. Zolciak wore wigs because she liked them, but fans were convinced that she was ill and may have had cancer. Now, years later, Kim has to address these issues once again on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

On Twitter, Kim revealed that she did not have cancer. She also pointed out that it was sick and not funny that people were making fun of the illness or her comments. According to a new tweet, Kim Zolciak denied that she ever used the words to describe her health status. She also replied to a fan, who made a joke about Kim having cancer. The reason why Kim had to address these issues is that Bravo decided to air old footage due to conversations between the ladies.

“I NEVER SAID I HAD CANCER I don’t find this funny,” Kim Zolciak revealed on Twitter, with two followers adding, “You did on the first reunion! Then backtracked… trust. My mother died from cancer and I cared for her for 2 months! I don’t find it funny either. Happy for your health but you said what you said” and “You 100% implied it as a reason as to why you were wearing wigs.”

It’s possible that Kim implied she was very sick because she wanted sympathy from her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars. She claims she was indeed sick and her hair was falling out, but many illnesses can cause this. Andy Cohen hasn’t revealed what his thoughts are about this entire health scandal, but it’s clear that fans thought she had cancer. These days, Kim is still wearing wigs, and she claims she just loves wearing them because they make her feel confident. She’s also launching a wig line.

Kim Zolciak is currently a friend of the housewives, but it is possible she will become a full-time housewife next season, as fans are enjoying her on the show. However, Kim has strict filming rules and she doesn’t want to be forced to go on cast trips. No word on how Bravo will handle this if she decides to return full-time.