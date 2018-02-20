Keith Urban Shares How He And Nicole Kidman Keep Their Family And Marriage Together

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have endured as one of the entertainment industry’s most adored couples, and they continue to prove that marriages can last in the limelight. The beautiful couple has been together for over a decade now, and they share two adorable daughters, who they love to gush over.

Kidman and Urban make a point of speaking adoringly about one another as well, anytime the opportunity is presented. One thing is for sure: They have pretty demanding schedules that often require them to spend time apart from one another. How do Keith and Nicole make it work? Keith shared details about how he and Nicole keep their family together and the spark alive, despite hectic schedules and spending so much time apart, as the Daily Mail reports.

“We never made a promise to each other. I just don’t want to be away from her for two weeks or [even] a week. We try and schedule pretty much everything so that we’re not away from each other for more than a hand full of days.”

Often times, Urban shares, he and Nicole, along with their little ones, will relocate for a few days so that they can all be together while Kidman is shooting a film project or when Urban is on tour.

“Even when she was shooting Lion in Australia we just relocated down to Tassie for a few days and wherever else we had to go so we just stay together as a family it’s really important to us,” the country star stated, as Now To Love notes.

Nicole Kidman has been very vocal regarding how their daughters, Sunday, 9, and Faith, 7, determine she and Keith’s schedules. Kidman shares how the family has meetings to allow for a unified decision.

“There are times when it gets put out into a family meeting and we all decide whether we can move here for a period of time and mommy can make a film or daddy can go do this,” the Big Little Lies star shares.

Keith Urban​ loves Nicole Kidman​ like nobody loves Nicole Kidman, but he definitely didn’t know when she signed up for Big Little Lies​ that his wife would take home so many awards. pic.twitter.com/fx6ZsBKkVb — E! News (@enews) January 29, 2018

The beauty also gave an example of one such meeting when she expressed an opportunity to be a part of “Photography 51,” a play out of New York. The family nixed the idea, verbalizing that relocating to New York was not something that they were looking forward to.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“I was going to do Photograph 51, which was a play I did in London, [in] New York [but] both my kids said ‘no’ and my husband said ‘I hope not.’ So, there it is,” Nicole Kidman said.