Topiaries Popping Up Around Epcot — Preview Of 2018 Flower & Garden Festival [Photos]

With just a little over a week until Epcot's next festival, things are already starting to bloom.

The Festival of the Arts just ended at Epcot, but the second park of Walt Disney World is already preparing to start the next big event. the 2018 International Flower & Garden Festival kicks off on Feb. 28 and it is set to last for a full three months through May 28. For anyone who has been at the park the last couple of days, you’ll have noticed that things are starting to bloom and topiaries are already being put in place.

Each year, the festival brings in some of the best blooms from around the world and shows guests the beauty and wonder of the planet. This year will be no different as Epcot is already starting to receive a lot more color with the flowers and topiaries beginning to appear around the park.

As the official website of Walt Disney World states, there will be much more going on at Epcot than beautiful sights to see. There will be a large number of Outdoor Kitchens with great bites and beverages which will give you something to snack on while you learn.

If you can’t happen to hit up Epcot at the end of this month or through May, you will, unfortunately, miss out on most of the fun. For those there now, you can at least see some of the topiaries which are now appearing.

Anna and Elsa in Norway

Danny Cox

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs between Germany and Italy

Danny Cox

Tinker Bell in the United Kingdom

Danny Cox

Captain Hook and Peter Pan in the United Kingdom

Danny Cox

There are going to be a lot of other topiaries making their way out for the Flower & Garden Festival, but there is still time until it begins. Most of the topiaries will be spread throughout the countries of World Showcase while a few will be featured up front in Future World.

When walking around World Showcase, some of the Outdoor Kitchens are already set up, but they have signs saying they won’t open until the festival begins.

Danny Cox

Click this link to check out the full menus for all Outdoor Kitchens at the 2018 Flower & Garden Festival.

Up front, the Mickey Mouse head looks quite beautiful with the blooms and bright colors to prepare guests for the springtime.

Danny Cox

For those who are wanting to get even more fun in during this year’s Flower & Garden Festival, the Garden Rocks Concert Series is returning. Looking at the line-up on the official page for Garden Rocks, there are a lot of bands not to miss.

Concerts will take place on weekends, Friday through Monday.

Night Ranger

STARSHIP featuring Mickey Thomas

Simple Plan

Little River Band

The Orchestra, starring former members of ELO

Foghat

Survivor

Smash Mouth

Rick Springfield

Jo Dee Messina

Lonestar

Blood, Sweat, and Tears featuring Bo Bice

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

Village People featuring Victor Willis

Don Felder, formerly of The Eagles

The Guess Who

The Spinners

Epcot has become the place for big-time festivals at Walt Disney World and one of the biggest is getting ready to begin. The Festival of the Arts just completed its second year to great success, and now, it is time for the blooms and topiaries. Some of the displays are already being put up for the 2018 International Flower & Garden Festival, but there is so much more to come in the next three months.