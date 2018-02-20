Jennifer Lawrence channels her inner Katniss Everdeen by fighting corruption in real-life government.

Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has been very open about her views on politics, often expressing her criticism about the government in public. While promoting her latest movie Red Sparrow, the 27-year-old star said that she is taking a year-long hiatus from acting to focus on helping “fix our democracy.”

Lawrence, who has two movies slated for release in 2018 including X-Men: Dark Phoenix, told Entertainment Tonight that she’s going to take “the next year off” to work on an organization called Represent.Us. She added that she hopes to try to get the youth more politically engaged on a local level.

The actress has long partnered with Represent.Us. Earlier this 2017, the Hunger Games actress visited students at a high school in Ohio and gave an inspiring talk about politics.

The Passengers star went on to explain that her involvement will not tackle politics, but will primarily touch on anti-corruption campaigns and lobbying state laws that can help “prevent corruption” and “fix our democracy.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Lawrence exerts efforts to stand up for causes important to her. In January this year, she participated in the Women’s March and posted a photo alongside a message declaring that she stands in solidarity with crucial issues such as women’s rights, equal pay, CHIP, and DACA.

Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that fans won’t be seeing any of her movies next year. Lawrence still has several projects in development, including Ron Howard’s Zelda Fitzgerald biopic, Adam McKay’s Bad Blood, and an untitled film with Amy Schumer.

Lawrence has previously discussed taking a stepped back from her prolific acting career. In September last year, she said on Today that she’s plans on taking a break from Hollywood. At the time, she also revealed that she’s has committed to anything yet for two years.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence is known for her active engagement in tackling diverse issues. In fact, she was honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award during Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women In Entertainment ceremony. In her acceptance speech, she emphasized the importance of making use of the platform she has been given to discuss key matters to a large audience.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence’s Red Sparrow will premiere in theaters on March 2.