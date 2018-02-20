TLC Replaces Jill Duggar Dillard In Newest ‘Counting On’ Poster Ahead Of Premiere

The reality star is no longer appearing on the show, possibly due to comments made by her husband, Derick Dillard.

Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard will no longer appear on TLC’s show Counting On, and the show has changed its marketing to reflect their omission from the show. Although Counting On was originally titled Counting On: Jill and Jessa, Jill’s husband Derick claims that the pair “stepped down” because they wanted to focus on other things. The pair are currently working with Cross Church in Arkansas to minister to college age young adults.

However, there are rumors about how exactly the pair made their exit. Some outlets claim that the pair were ousted after Derick Dillard made negative statements about Jazz Jennings, a transgender female on a TLC show entitled I Am Jazz.

Since they are no longer on the show, Jill Duggar Dillard has been replaced by Kendra Duggar, Joe Duggar’s wife, in advertisements that feature only the sisters. Josh Duggar, the disgraced oldest sibling, has not appeared in any promo. While his wife, Anna Duggar, has appeared on Counting On, she has also been left out of the marketing campaign for the upcoming season.

Josh Duggar was fired from the show and had the original show 19 Kids and Counting cancelled in 2015 after it was discovered he had molested five young women, with four of them being his own sisters.

The new season will begin on February 26 at 9pm, and will showcase the lives of the older and married Duggar siblings, minus Josh. Joy Anna Duggar Forsyth, the ninth child of the family, is expected to announce her pregnancy during this season. The reality star is rumored to have gotten pregnant ahead of her May 26 wedding to sweetheart Austin Forsyth, but it appears this might have been just a rumor. The reality star is still waiting to give birth, and is due any day now.

Kendra Duggar and Joe Duggar will also be a focus of the show, as TLC will detail their wedding plans and their big day. The pair are currently expecting a baby boy this summer, but have not clarified an exact due date.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is also expecting her first baby with husband Jeremy Vuolo.