‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe’s Secret Is Out As His Wedding To Hope Nears

Is everything about to fall apart for Rafe Hernandez?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that yet another person is about to find out the huge secret that Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) has been keeping hidden. Rafe’s secret has the potential to destroy his life, and the more people who know about it, the more likely it is that it will become public very soon.

According to a February 20 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Claire Brady will soon find out Rafe’s big secret. As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Rafe and his fiance, Hope Brady, recently had a huge fight about their relationship. The couple seemingly called it quits, and Hope even gave Rafe his engagement ring back. During this time, Rafe’s ex-wife, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), was in Salem. Sami had just found out that her son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), was alive, but that he couldn’t remember anything about his life. Will was pushing Sami away, and she was devastated. Rafe and Sami met up and began to comfort each other. One thing led to another, and the pair ended up in bed together.

The next morning, Rafe immediately knew it was a mistake to sleep with Sami, and his ex-wife encouraged him to return to Hope and try to fix their relationship. Hope and Rafe patched things up that day, and he and Sami vowed to never speak of their one-night stand again. However, Hope’s daughter, Ciara, overhead them talking and now knows the secret. Days of Our Lives fans watched as Ciara promised not to tell her mother about Rafe’s one-night stand, but she did tell Tripp. Claire overheard Ciara confiding in Tripp, and she’ll soon learn the entire story.

Once Claire finds out that Rafe cheated on her grandmother Hope, she’ll be torn about what to do. Should Claire tell Hope about Rafe’s infidelity? It seems that Claire will need to talk to someone about the information, and she’ll confide in her other grandmother, Marlena Evans. This means that Ciara, Tripp, Claire, and Marlena all know Rafe’s big secret. In addition, Sami told her sister, Carrie Brady, and Rafe told his co-worker Eli Grant. It seems too many people know about Rafe and Sami’s encounter, and with Rafe’s wedding to Hope quickly approaching, someone is bound to tell her about the affair.

In the latest #DAYS, there's love in the air in Salem!https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/eUBZJHF3SK — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 15, 2018

It seems that Claire and/or Marlena will likely be the ones to tell Hope the devastating news, and the information will certainly put a damper on her wedding to Rafe. Hope has been involved in a string of bad relationships, and she knows what it’s like to have her heart broken. Sadly, it seems that Days of Our Lives fans may see her call off her wedding if she can’t get past Rafe’s betrayal.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.