Mechie Admits He Appeared In Blac Chyna’s Leaked Sex Tape, According to ‘TMZ’

Although he recorded the tape, he's really upset that people are now seeing it.

Blac Chyna’s “partner in crime” in her newly leaked sex tape has been identified as Mechie, her ex-boyfriend. It was previously suggested that it might be him after he posted a rant on social media about the tape, but he has now confirmed that he is definitely in the tape, and he’s not exactly excited about it.

According to TMZ, Mechie is planning to go to the cops and find out who leaked the tape, as although he and Blac Chyna appear in the video, neither one is taking responsibility for the breach and believe it is a third party. Both Blac Chyna and Mechie say they are planning to prosecute whoever is behind the act.

Although the pair were featured in the video, they have not spoken since their August split, and it is suggested that the tape was made sometime last July. Mechie is the one who recorded it, but it was stored on Blac Chyna’s phone.

Blac Chyna’s attorney, Walter Mosley is also on board with Mechie and calls the leaked tape a “criminal matter.” It is unclear how the video was procured from her phone or if her phone was stolen at some point putting her data and private videos at risk.

Blac Chyna made headlines last summer when her ex-boyfriend, Rob Kardashian, leaked naked images of her on his personal Twitter and Instagram. The reality star and sock designer alleged that he had paid over $100,000 for several of her surgeries in order to “get her body back” after giving birth to their daughter, Dream Kardashian.

The pair then erupted in a legal battle, and Blac Chyna is suing Rob for what her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, calls “revenge porn.” Blac Chyna allegedly moved on to her ex, Mechie, very quickly after she and Rob Kardashian split. This was one of Rob’s big issues when it came to solidifying custody of Dream, which ultimately ended in the pair sharing a 50/50 agreement. Dream Kardashian later made an appearance in her aunt, Kylie Jenner’s, video where she introduced her pregnancy and the world and to her brand new daughter, Stormi.