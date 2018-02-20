‘The Voice’ Throws Shade At ‘The Four’ After ‘American Idol’ Diss

'The Voice' is throwing some serious shade at Fox's 'The Four' after dissing ABC's 'American Idol.'

The battle of the TV singing shows is most definitely on. Ahead of The Voice Season 14 premiere on February 26, the NBC show just took serious aim at Fox’s The Four on Instagram, shortly after the series also threw a serious diss in American Idol’s direction. The Voice slammed The Four in a new social media post this week, blasting its new rival show and its coaches following its debut this past January.

Referring to the series while sharing a new photo of this season’s coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Alicia Keys, The Voice made it pretty clear that there’s no love lost between the singing shows on February 19.

Throwing major shade, the image was captioned, “These are the only four we need! #TheVoice.”

The caption was clearly a diss aimed at The Four – Fox’s latest singing show host by Fergie and featuring Meghan Trainor, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and DJ Khaled as judges – which many followers then alluded to in the comments section.

“Read the caption. THE SHADE OMG,” one fan wrote in the comments of the major diss the competition show threw out this week, as another wrote after reading the pretty shady caption, “It was for Fox’s new show The Four, their competitors.”

“They are just throwing shade on Fox’s The Four, a similar show to The Voice. They got competition,” a third then wrote, while Instagram user @littlemissdoneshine added of the obvious diss, “Shhhhhaaaaade.”

The Voice’s pretty obvious call out comes amid a whole lot of rivalry with another singing show, this time one that’s been around a few seasons more than The Four.

The NBC series was accused of throwing some major shade at American Idol ahead of its big return to TV in March following its move from Fox to ABC after more than a year away from screens, with Ryan Seacrest returning as host.

‘American Idol’ host Ryan Seacrest with ‘The Voice’ host Carson Daly. Michael Buckner / Getty Images

E! Online claimed the Carson Daly-hosted competition show took aim at Idol in its new promotional material after blatantly referring to itself as “America’s favorite” in a tagline featured on new posters showing Blake, Adam, Alicia, and Kelly laughing together.

The series then got in on even more drama with Idol after livid fans claimed that the ABC show purposefully left Kelly (who won the very first season of American Idol in 2005) out of a new teaser video for the upcoming season when highlighting Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson and more as the series’ biggest success stories.

After Clarkson was barely featured in the new clip promoting Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan as judges, The Voice appeared to hit back on Instagram by sharing a new photo of the singer alongside the caption, “She is beauty. She is grace. Oh, how we just love this face! #TheVoice.”

Notably, American Idol and The Voice will be going directly head-to-head this year in what’s sure to be a bitter ratings war. The Voice will air on Monday and Tuesday nights from February 26 on NBC, while ABC will air episodes of American Idol on both Sunday and Monday nights from March 11.

As for The Four, Variety confirmed earlier this month that it will return for Season 2 this summer.