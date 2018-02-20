New England Patriots Rumors: Johnny Manziel Could Be An Ideal Backup For Tom Brady, Reports ‘Musket Fire’

Brian Hines of 'Musket Fire' believes the New England Patriots should take a gamble on Johnny Manziel, who is working to get a second chance in the NFL.

The New England Patriots will likely add a young quarterback to become their third option behind starter Tom Brady and backup Brian Hoyer. Both quarterbacks are not getting any younger, which could force the Patriots to look for other options, especially after trading Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers late last season.

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is reportedly plotting a comeback. And according to Brian Hines of Musket Fire, the Patriots should consider signing Manziel before the start of the 2018 NFL season. He added that adding the 25-year-old could “provide clarity on the quarterback position” for the Patriots.

Brady, who won the 2017 NFL Most Valuable Player award, is still the best QB in the league, but he is turning 41-years-old in August. On the other hand, Hoyer, who was signed by New England after trading Garoppolo, will be 33-years-old in October. There will be a lot of questions surrounding their quarterback position moving forward.

Manziel’s short career in the NFL was highlighted by his off-field issues and undesirable behavior. However, Hines is still convinced that the Patriots should take a risk on Manziel. If signed before training camp, the Cowboys will have a chance to gauge whether or not the former Texas A&M standout is worthy of a roster spot for next season.

Peter Aiken / Getty Images

The former Heisman Trophy winner could also turn his fortunes around if he gets a call up from New England. He will have the opportunity to train with one of best quarterbacks in history, and play under coach Bill Belichick, who is known for putting his money on the table for players with previous issues on and off the field.

However, Manziel still needs to prove that he still has what it takes to play in the NFL. He has not played since the 2015 NFL season, where he completed 129 of his 223 passes for 1,500 yards with seven touchdowns against five interceptions.

In an interview with ABC News last week, Manziel revealed that he is trying to return from “a huge downfall” after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder a year ago. He admitted that he is unsure of the result of his comeback attempt, but he is determined to convince NFL teams to give him another shot.

“I don’t know what kind of comeback it will be,” Manziel said. “But I know I want to get back on a football field to what brought me so much joy in my life and it makes me happy doing as my job.”