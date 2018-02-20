Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Will ‘Be Having Tea’ On Her Upcoming Podcast Episode

Kailyn Lowry knew that she would face some backlash from her Teen Mom 2 co-star Jenelle Evans when she invited Leah Messer onto her podcast, Coffee Convos, to discuss their friendship and the show. When Jenelle heard she was being discussed, she decided to film her own interview with a former wrestler. As it turns out, Lowry didn’t like what Jenelle had to say, and now she’s revealing that she’s planning on spilling the details about the interview on her own podcast. Of course, Kailyn has her own podcast, so she can freely discuss the things she feels passionate about. After the drama that played out over the weekend, Lowry is now revealing that she plans on discussing it all on her show.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry revealed that she and her co-host would not be having coffee on Thursday, which is when the episode is released. Instead, she joked that she and her co-host would be drinking tea. She’s referring to the saying that people “spill the tea” when they spill the details on drama and secrets. It’s possible that Lowry will discuss the accusation that she supposedly told Jenelle she wanted an African-American baby and would be ending her marriage to Javi Marroquin.

“We will not be having coffee on Thursday, we will be having tea. Just wait on it,” Kailyn Lowry revealed on social media this past weekend, hinting that drama would surface on Thursday’s episode of her podcast.

However, it’s also possible that Lowry will address the fact that Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, were removed from Twitter this weekend after David was caught making homophobic comments. Kailyn, along with her other Teen Mom 2 co-stars, decided to speak out against Jenelle, and they called for MTV to take action. They want her to get fired for her comments, but it’s possible MTV won’t interfere. Even though Kailyn may want Jenelle fired, it sounds like the producers may step out of the drama and simply focus on filming the show like they are supposed to. This isn’t the first time that drama has played out behind the scenes. Just last year, Jenelle threatened to leave the show because Barbara kept Jace from her.

It will be interesting to see what Kailyn Lowry has to say when her podcast is released this upcoming Thursday.