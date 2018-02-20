‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Wants Jenelle Evans’ Husband Fired After Homophobic Comments, Reports ‘In Touch’

Fans want David Eason off the show after he reportedly posted anti-gay comments on social media

Many Teen Mom 2 fans are furious with Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, after he made homophobic and transphobic comments via his social media account this week. Many viewers are calling for MTV to fire David after his remarks, and a petition is currently circulating for the TM2 dad to be let go from the reality series.

According to a Feb. 19 report by In Touch Magazine, Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, took to his Twitter account to engage in an online argument with a fan this week, and things took a dramatic turn. David and the fan were fighting about gun control in the wake of the Florida school shooting that has rocked the nation. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed that he was in favor of South Carolina passing a law that would allow concealed carry in the state’s schools. When a fan revealed that she believed “education” is the best way to protect our nation’s children, starting with parenting at home, David went on the defensive. David Eason told the Twitter user that they had no right to tell him how to be a parent.

“Why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals. Oh, I forgot, that’s supposed to be normal,” Eason said in a now deleted tweet.

The user then asked the Teen Mom 2 father if he planned to teach his children to hate gay or transgender people, to which Jenelle Evans’ husband responded that he would simply teach his kids not to associate with homosexuals or transgender people, as well as teach them not to be that way themselves. “If you lay down with dogs, you get up with fleas,” Eason added.

Many Teen Mom 2 fans were offended and appalled by David Eason’s comments, and immediately began to bash him and Jenelle Evans online for his insensitive words. Many viewers also called for MTV to fire David from the reality series for his comments, adding that if Farrah Abraham was fired for her involvement with the adult entertainment industry then David should be canned for his comments. When Twitter users began to call Eason homophobic, he replied that he’s not scared of anything, “especially a homo.” David has since deleted his Twitter account, and MTV has yet to respond to Eason’s comments.

Fans can choose to watch more drama between Jenelle Evans and David Eason on Teen Mom 2 when the show returns for new episodes later this year.