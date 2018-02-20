Trump On Twitter: ‘I Have Been Much Tougher On Russia Than Obama, Just Look At The Facts’

President Donald Trump continues to point the finger on Twitter at former President Barack Obama for Russian election meddling.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday, February 20 to address controversy about his actions against Russian election meddling in comparison to former President Barack Obama’s treatment of Russia. As seen in the below tweet published at 8:38 a.m., President Trump wrote that he has been “much tougher” on Russia than President Obama was and urged his readers to “look at the facts.”

President Trump previously shifted blame to Mr. Obama, reports the New York Times, when Trump published the below previous tweets containing a quote from Mr. Obama claiming there was no evidence of election rigging. Mr. Trump claimed that the “Russian excuse” became a narrative for Democrats to use as a reason for losing the most recent presidential election.

In spite of President Trump’s claims of being tougher on Russia than Mr. Obama, some of Mr. Trump’s Twitter followers begged to differ and pointed to previous actions by Mr. Obama against Russian election meddling. As reported by NPR, President Obama sent the order to shutter two Russian diplomatic compounds. On December 29, 2016, Mr. Obama also expelled 35 Russian diplomats from the U.S.

Tweets from President Trump asking why Mr. Obama didn’t “do something about Russian meddling” are getting a big response on Twitter.

I have been much tougher on Russia than Obama, just look at the facts. Total Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

Obama was President up to, and beyond, the 2016 Election. So why didn’t he do something about Russian meddling? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

As reported by USA Today, President Trump’s Twitter attack on Mr. Obama was Mr. Trump’s response to 16 Russian nationals being indicted by a grand jury on Friday, with accusations of mimicking Americans on social media in order to create a sort of psychological warfare in the presidential campaign.

President Trump has previously claimed in the below tweet that Mr. Obama did not want to “anger Russia” amid claims that former President Obama knew that the Russians allegedly interfered with the election process in the U.S. three years ago. Whereas President Trump is garnering comments on Twitter from social media users asking him about imposing sanctions on Russia, Mr. Trump gained support from Rep. Adam Schiff, who told CNN that “the Obama administration should have done more” about Russia but claimed that President Obama’s camp was “very wary of appearing to be putting their hand on the scale in the election.”

“There is no serious person out there who would suggest somehow that you could even rig America’s elections, there’s no evidence that that has happened in the past or that it will happen this time, and so I’d invite Mr. Trump to stop whining and make his case to get votes.” ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

….The President Obama quote just before election. That’s because he thought Crooked Hillary was going to win and he didn’t want to “rock the boat.” When I easily won the Electoral College, the whole game changed and the Russian excuse became the narrative of the Dems. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

He did. His administration expelled 35 Russians in retaliation; sanctions your incoming national security adviser Mike Flynn apparently tipped off the Russian ambassador not to worry about because a friendly regime was coming to Washington… https://t.co/doHWQrwS7N https://t.co/NtMYd8KE00 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 19, 2018