Booze Beats Exercise: Drinking Alcohol Improves Chances Of Living Past 90 By 18 Percent

Physical activity can still increase longevity, but it is not as effective as low alcohol consumption.

During the annual conference of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, Dr. Claudia Kawas presented a study revealing that small doses of alcohol are more effective than exercise to live past the age of 90.

The study, which uncovered another benefit in drinking alcohol, spanned 15 years and began in 2003. The research, dubbed the 90+ Study, aims to find the reason why some people reach 90-years-old while others do not, and it has some surprising findings.

The study examines the 1,700 nonagenarian participants. Over the course of 15 years, the University of California specialist in neurology and her team looked into the daily habits of the participants, including exercise and drinking alcohol.

Based on the study, drinking two glasses of wine or beer every day will reduce the chances of premature death by 18 percent.

In addition to drinking alcohol, those who are a bit overweight but not obese will have a 3 percent chance of evading early death. During her speech, Kawas noted that for a young person, it’s good to be skinny, but this is not applicable to senior citizens.

As for the controversial findings of the study, Dr. Kawas has this to say.

“I have no explanation for it, but I do firmly believe that modest drinking improves longevity.”

In the course of their study, the researchers also quantified the impact of other activities on longevity. Having a hobby also happens to be one factor that increases the lifespan of an individual. Spending about two hours tending to a hobby will decrease premature death by 21 percent.

Drinking two cups of coffee every day also decreased the risk of premature death by 10 percent.

Meanwhile, exercise or physical activity for 15 to 45 minutes decreased untimely death by 11 percent. As reported by the Independent, genetics could also be another factor that determines if a person can go past the age of 90.

Various studies support these findings. Alcohol, in moderate levels, can be beneficial to people. A study conducted by the University of Rochester Medical Center and published in the journal Scientific Reports revealed low alcohol doses improve brain health and improve the brain’s ability to get rid of toxins that may cause Alzheimer’s disease.

The longevity study is another feather in alcohol’s cap. It’s another reason not to give up on booze but to opt for low doses of alcohol rather than go binge drinking.