Melania Trump’s ‘Humiliation’ Endurance Questioned As She’s Compared To ‘Prop In Husband’s Reality Show’

Just how much more humiliation can Melania Trump endure? The question has popped up in the headlines.

Just yesterday a picture circulated online showing Melania and Donald Trump sharing an intimate moment while seemingly unaware that someone was lurking nearby with a camera. The way Melania lightly leaned against her husband and draped her arm over his was seen as genuine affection between the two and a “rare show of PDA,” suggests Hollywood Life.

But that was yesterday and today a headline is asking the question: “How much more humiliation can Melania Trump take?” This question was asked by the Los Angeles Times, who suggests that many Americans find it “distressing” that “Melania seems like a prop in her husband’s reality show.” One of the first examples offered in the article that has to do with Melania’s demeanor around her husband was back on the day Trump was inaugurated.

They are referring to that viral clip where Melania’s face momentarily lit up when Trump turns around to say something to her, but that smile disappears immediately when Trump’s head is turned and facing away from her. The article suggests how Donald Trump “demands adoration” and he would “no doubt love for Melania to gaze upon him the way Nancy Reagan gazed upon her Ronnie.” They go on to say, “But Ronnie didn’t cheat on Nancy with porn stars and Playmates.”

A University of Washington sociologist who is also a sex and relationship expert, Pepper Schwartz, asked this question about the Trumps: “Has anyone ever seen a loving gesture between them?”

The article probes Melania’s intentions behind the recent incidents where she appears to distance herself from her husband. Is Melania punishing Trump for the recent allegations of affairs by not showing up for recent events, like the dinner with Geraldo Rivera that Trump and his offspring hosted? She was seen by many as dissing Trump when she bowed out of the Switzerland trip right after the first allegations about Trump and a porn star emerged, as reported from the Daily Star last month.

Schwartz has a little different take on what Melania may or may not be punishing her husband for. “I don’t think she ever imagined that he was going to be faithful to her,” said Schwartz when referring to Melania taking Trump on as a husband. Schwartz goes on to talk a bit about Trump’s history of “pushing himself on women” and she mentions Trump’s two divorces, which Melania was no doubt aware when marrying the man, suggests the sociologist.

Melania’s punishment for her husband may be for the “relentless humiliation” she’s suffered, suggests Schwartz, as the sociologist cannot imagine that Melania believed that Trump would be faithful to her. If you perform a Google search for the term “Melania Trump humiliation,” there are plenty of headlines, subtitles, and articles that mention the First Lady and the humiliation people surmise she is suffering today.

According to a report from Mercury News, the First Lady’s solo arrival at Joint Base Andrews before Melania and Donald Trump departed for Florida over the weekend was addressed by a White House press aide to the White House press corps. They were directed not to take any pictures of the First Lady’s arrival, as seen below in a tweet.

Press was invited to get on Air Force One, then rushed off and hurried back inside as Melania Trump's motorcade pulled up. Some screaming from a White House press aide. No pictures allowed of first lady's arrival. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 16, 2018

According to Mercury News, Melania’s communication director, Stephanie Grisham, directed the press corps members to “essentially not to read anything into Melania Trump’s decision” to arrive solo to the air base. Grisham also cited the First Lady’s schedule as the reason behind the President and First Lady taking separate vehicles to Air Force One before departing to Florida.

This came on the heels of the new allegations in The New Yorker about her husband and a Playmate with the allegations of the porn star still making headlines as well. According to Mercury News, “Grisham seemed to dismiss the notion that Melania Trump was signaling any thoughts or feelings with regard to the new allegations in The New Yorker by taking a separate vehicle to Air Force One.”