‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Speaks Out About Her Feud With Jenelle Evans, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Kailyn says she's had enough of the drama with Jenelle.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is telling all on her feud with co-star Jenelle Evans. Lowry, who has been feuding with Evans off and on for years, says she’s tired of all the drama when it comes to her relationship with Jenelle.

According to a Feb. 20 report by Radar Online, Jenelle Evans recently claimed that Kailyn Lowry crossed the line when it comes to creating drama to play out as storylines on Teen Mom 2. Jenelle has insisted in the past that Kailyn even got pregnant with her third child, a baby boy named Lux, for a storyline on the MTV reality series. Evans claimed that Lowry uses the word “storyline” a lot, telling producers that her storyline on the show is boring. Now Kail is firing back at her co-star.

Kailyn Lowry says that she’s tired of all the drama with Jenelle Evans and that she doesn’t plan to give any more of her energy to the feud that has been brewing between them. The Teen Mom 2 star says that she didn’t respond to Jenelle’s comments because they are “bulls**t.” Lowry claims she has no more time to devote to the drama, saying that she has people who support her and understand her, while Evans’ story has “too many holes” in it.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans haven’t been on friendly terms for years. The two women used to be friends, but over the years the drama between them has pushed them apart. Things such as money, petty comments, and leaked information have been causes of their arguments in the past. However, when Kailyn went on her Coffee Convos podcast recently to dish about the behavior of Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, at the most recent TM2 reunion, things went from bad to worse. Lowry has seemingly made enemies out of Jenelle as well as her other co-star Briana DeJesus. Now DeJesus and Evans have teamed up as friends with their mutual dislike against Lowry, while Kailyn is close friends with her other two co-stars, Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska.

Fans can watch all the Teen Mom 2 drama go down when new episodes of the show begin airing on MTV later this year.